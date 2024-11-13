Public buses as a poll issue in Maharashtra

As Maharashtra gears up for the assembly elections, it remains to be seen whether inclusive access to public transport will become a political priority, as it has in other states. Public transport systems have been known to reduce traffic congestion, decrease pollution, and foster greater economic productivity; the impact of Bogotá’s TransMilenio on the economy and air quality is widely recognised. As per a 2022 report published by Parisar, a Pune-based NGO, during the Lakh ko 50 Bus campaign, the state’s public bus network is severely undersized, with only 11 buses per 100,000 people (PTI Photo) (PTI)

In India, transit strategies rely heavily on expanding road infrastructure. Yet urban planners argue that building more roads to ease congestion is a short term and, often, counterproductive solution. Expanding road networks encourages private vehicle use, worsening the very issues it aims to solve. Maharashtra, home to India’s largest road network at 636,887 km, with Pune and Mumbai ranking as the seventh (2023) and fifth (2021) most congested cities globally, exemplifies the consequences of this short-sighted approach. Experts argue that investing in robust public transport systems, particularly bus-based networks, is the key to solving India’s mobility crisis. A bus can carry 20 times as many passengers, cutting greenhouse gas emissions by up to two-thirds per passenger kilometre compared to private vehicles.

Maharashtra, India’s third-most urbanised state with 43% of its population in urban areas, faces a pressing public transport crisis. Underinvestment in public buses is stark: The share of buses in the state’s vehicle fleet dropped from 2.93% in 1971 to just 0.47% by 2016, while private vehicles now account for a staggering 75% of all vehicles on the road.

As per a 2022 report published by Parisar, a Pune-based NGO, during the Lakh ko 50 Bus campaign, the state’s public bus network is severely undersized, with only 11 buses per 100,000 people — far below the ministry of housing and urban affairs’ recommended benchmark of 50 per 100,000. In most cities, that ratio drops to a mere four buses per 100,000, while even major hubs like Mumbai and Pune fall short with 30 and 26, respectively. Many municipal corporations serving populations over 300,000 lack city bus services altogether, leaving millions dependent on costlier, less sustainable transport options. Poorly maintained roads, inadequate lighting, and infrequent services further deter users, making it clear that without sweeping improvements, Maharashtra’s bus system will struggle to keep pace with demand. These shortcomings hit the most vulnerable groups the hardest, especially low-income individuals, the elderly, and women, who often rely on affordable public transit for their daily needs.

A frequently overlooked aspect of transport reform is gender sensitivity. Women, for instance, exhibit distinct commuting patterns that are often ignored in conventional transport planning. Many urban women “trip-chain” — combining multiple stops like dropping children at school on their way to work — which involves several short trips, often costing more than a single journey. Additionally, women’s travel patterns often coincide with off-peak hours due to caregiving responsibilities, leading to longer wait times and reduced service options.

Some states have already pioneered gender-sensitive public transport policies. Tamil Nadu’s Zero Ticket Bus Travel scheme, for instance, has led to a dramatic increase in female ridership, with women making up over 62% of passengers in 2022, 80% of whom are from marginalised backgrounds. In Delhi, the government extended free bus travel to transpersons in 2024, complementing its 2019 pink ticket scheme for women. Similar policies in Maharashtra could promote labour force participation, increase access to essential services, and bolster the autonomy of women and other marginalised communities.

As Maharashtra experiences rapid urban growth, a multi-pronged approach is required to reform its public transport system. First, the state must scale up its public bus network to meet the minimum benchmark of 50 buses per 100,000 people. Yet, bus transport must be seen as part of a larger urban system, with investments in multimodal connections and improved service frequency during off-peak hours being crucial. Infrastructure upgrades, from road maintenance to adequate lighting, are equally essential.

To implement effective gender-sensitive policies, the state needs gender-disaggregated data to tailor services to women’s travel patterns. Public transport reform in Maharashtra isn’t just about smoother commutes; it’s about creating urban spaces where everyone — regardless of income, age, or gender — can move freely and equitably. Strengthening governance, fostering public participation, and building accountability will be key to making these reforms sustainable.

Shweta Vernekar is a senior programme associate at Parisar and Ananya Sharma is an analyst at Young Leaders for Active Citizenship (YLAC).The views expressed are personal