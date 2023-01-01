Remote voting for migrants will bolster democracy in India

The pursuit of inclusion and accessibility in India’s 70-year-old history of democratic elections has taken a significant step with the Election Commission’s (EC) decision to pilot remote voting for millions of internal migrants. The 2011 Census data says around 85% of them remain within the same state while moving from rural to urban areas, driven by reasons of employment, education, marriage or family relocation. The decision meets the demand of a large section of the electorate, which has to travel to their homes to vote, secures the right to vote for those without a wealth of options or economic mobility, and respects their emotional and social connections. The Multi-Constituency Remote Electronic Voting Machine (RVM) comes from years of operational and technological consultations.

According to EC, the prototype is a modified version of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). The customised EVM can provide options for up to 72 constituencies. Before any election, a remote voter has to apply to the returning officer (RO) of their home constituency to be marked as a remote voter. After verification, they will be allowed to vote from a remote multi-constituency polling station using RVM. A single ballot unit (BU) in RVM can cater to multiple constituencies, using a dynamic ballot display. Remote voters will exercise their choice on the remote BU, and the vote will be captured with the state code, and constituency and candidate numbers, in the remote control unit (RCU). In addition, RCU records the total votes for each candidate in each constituency to be shared with the respective home ROs.

The road will be long. Changes are necessary in the Representation of the People Act, the Conduct of Election Rules, and the Registration of Electors Rules. A migrant voter will have to be clearly defined and concepts such as “ordinary residence” and “temporary absence” may require sharpening. Similarly, “remote voting” will require a clear legal definition and clarification of which spaces outside a constituency, district or state could fall under it. Migrant data and definition have remained hazy, whereas electoral registration is territorial and based on ordinary residency. The listing of remote voters, setting up of special polling booths with a duly controlled environment, identification of remote voters, and deployment of specific staff and enforcement of the model code in these locations will require detailed work.

Remote voting can help improve turnout but does not resolve the issue of voter participation. The apathy of urban citizens and the disinterest among sections of the young in walking up to the polling station has left a bitter taste election after election, and these will require different and more tailored solutions. But a measure that can help India’s 450 million-strong community of internal migrants is a significant step that can help push up turnout. The last two general elections, in 2014 and 2019, saw turnouts of 66. 4% and 67.4%, respectively, a dramatic rise compared to the 58% in the preceding two Lok Sabha polls. The question and worry about the 300 million “missing” voters is what caused an awakening over a decade ago when EC moved electoral participation to the centre of its agenda. The most significant development since then has been the rising turnout of women voters, who have outpaced their male counterparts in many states. Remote voting will also have to keep up this pace.

The keywords for election managers are secrecy and security of vote, and transparency, three concepts that will be key in the RVM process. It took decades and several phases for EVMs to get accepted, and even now, some defeated candidates find it worthwhile to raise doubts. So RVM has to walk through some fire as well. Nine state elections are scheduled in 2023, giving plenty of lab space for the RVM prototype to be tested and perfected. One only hopes that on January 16, political parties look at the new facility not through a political lens but as a measure to help voters stranded between their place of registration and current residence and are effectively being denied their franchise. After all, everyone having a stake in a stronger democracy will propel greater participation.

Akshay Rout is former director-general, Election CommissionThe views expressed are personal