The acid attack survivor who forces us to look

After losing a 16-year legal battle for justice for an acid attack in December 2025, Shaheen Malik knew what she had to do: keep fighting. Shaheen Malik Not for herself necessarily—though she has filed an appeal against the acquittal of the three people charged with masterminding the attack on her—but for all she represents as the founder of the Brave Souls Foundation. Shaheen had filed a public interest litigation in the Supreme Court WHEN flagging a gap in the law that defines an acid attack survivor as a person “disfigured due to violent assault by the throwing of acid.” But what about those who are not disfigured? What of those like Rashmi Bhatia and Rumana whose husbands forced them to drink acid? They have no external scars, but the attacks left them with grievous, lifelong injuries. The two judge bench of chief justice Surya Kant and justice Joymalya Bagchi agreed with Shaheen’s counsel Mukul Rohatgi that these women should also be considered acid attack victims. It’s an important recognition that will make them eligible to a disability certificate and, therefore, financial assistance, rehabilitation and medical support under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. In 2019, Rashmi’s husband, Hariram, a medical technician, had forced acid down her throat. That attack burned her food pipe. For years, her sustenance was liquids administered directly through a pipe in her stomach. Even after her food pipe was surgically reconstructed she can barely eat and needs frequent trips to the hospital due to complications. Shaheen’s PIL has been making news for other reasons. In December, the court asked the states and union territories to report cases of acid attack pending in the courts.

Cases of acid violence

Noting the high pendency of trials of cases of acid violence, the Supreme Court ordered high courts to set strict timelines. In January, the same bench asked the state to “consider, formulate, and act upon appropriate rehabilitation measures for victims of acid attacks.” It has asked states and union territories to come up with polices that ensure victims get preference in government jobs. And it urged the central government to consider stricter punishments for acid attack offences, including reversing the burden of proof on the accused. The chief justice even suggested that properties of the accused, including their share in family and joint properties, should be attached to compensate survivors. When Rohatgi told the court how despite restrictions on retail acid sales, acid was easily available, chief justice Kant commented that retail sellers, too, should be held liable. Shaheen’s PIL is resulting in the most far-reaching changes on acid violence since the Supreme Court’s ruling mandating compensation and restriction acid sales in Laxmi vs Union of India in 2015. Brave souls

Inside the Brave Souls Foundation office. (Pic by Namita Bhandare)

The walls of the small three-room office of the Brave Souls Foundation are plastered with posters of acid attack survivors. Some have lost an eye, others have burn scars across their faces. In all, the women are wearing make-up and look directly into the camera. The message is clear: Do not look away. Acid violence is a particularly heinous form of violence. Nearly 80% of victims are women, most of them young. Most have been attacked by men whose advances they have rejected. An acid attack leaves a lifetime of suffering and disfigurement. Moreover, acid is cheap and easily available. Acid is commonly used to clean toilets. Its retail sale is supposed to be regulated and monitored. But a survey of 80 shops in Delhi by Brave Souls in January 2026 found “widespread non-compliance”. Note only is acid “openly accessible in neighbourhood markets,” shopkeepers rarely verify the identity of buyers. Nor do they maintain registers and records of sales, frequently insisting on cash transactions, suggesting informal and untraceable sales practices. If you cannot purchase an unlicensed firearm, asks Shaheen, how is it that you can so easily purchase acid? Across India in 2023, there were 207 acid attacks, National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data shows. The figures for acid attacks in 2024 are still being compiled. The easily availability of acid is not the only problem. Cases drag on for years. The oldest case Shaheen is aware of concerns an attack on a woman called Anupama Kumari that took place 22 years ago. One of the accused in that case died before judgment could be delivered. Most of the women and girls come from impoverished families. The cost of treatment is prohibitive. And although no private hospital is allowed to turn away victims seeking treatment, that protection doesn’t always translate into practice. Many cases then end up with out-of-court settlements. “The police urges victims to compromise—in some cases to even return to their husbands,” says Shaheen. An unfinished fight

Picking up the pieces at Apna Ghar (Namita Bhandare)