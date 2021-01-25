IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Opinion / The Allahabad High Court stands up for personal liberty
If a couple marrying under SMA did not want their details to be made public, they could not be compelled to do so. (AFP)
If a couple marrying under SMA did not want their details to be made public, they could not be compelled to do so. (AFP)
opinion

The Allahabad High Court stands up for personal liberty

The judgment of the Allahabad High Court represents an important judicial pushback against the dominant ideology of State interference in questions of marriage, including by empowering social and vigilante groups.
READ FULL STORY
By Gautam Bhatia
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:46 PM IST

Indian laws — and the Indian State — have a long history of unwarranted interference in the private lives of individuals. One of the most egregious examples of this is the Special Marriage Act (SMA). It requires couples to notify marriage officers one month in advance of their marriage, and for marriage officers to publicise such a notification. SMA also allows for any person to “object” to the marriage on the basis that it (allegedly) violates provisions of the Act. It has been seen — repeatedly — that these provisions have allowed hostile families, as well as other groups, to interfere with the decision of individuals to marry, and pressure, browbeat, and coerce them to change their minds. This has been especially true of inter-faith marriages.

The basic issue is straightforward. If two individuals have taken the deeply personal — and intimate — decision to marry each other, it is not for anyone else — and especially not for vigilante groups — to interfere with that choice. But it is precisely this kind of extra-legal interference that is facilitated, and indeed, encouraged, by laws with reporting requirements of this kind.

However, in this context, a recent judgment of the Allahabad High Court, in Safiya Sultana v State of UP, assumes great significance. It was specifically contended in the case that because of ongoing issues surrounding the implementation of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversions Ordinance (popularly known as the “love jihad law”), the provisions of SMA required authoritative interpretation.

Justice Vivek Chaudhary observed that as SMA had been passed in 1954, it was important for the court to examine whether the social and legal landscape had changed in the intervening years. Relying on a Law Commission Report that had observed that SMA’s notice requirement led to “high handed or unwarranted interference”, which often took the form of social boycotts and harassment, and on numerous Supreme Court judgments that had emphasised the importance of individual autonomy and privacy in questions of marriage, he held that it was clear that the Constitution mandated “personal liberty and privacy to be fundamental rights including within their sphere right to choose partner without interference from State, family or society”.

In this context, given the social interference that was facilitated and sanctioned by the notice requirements of SMA, Justice Chaudhary held that those requirements would have to be read as voluntary, not mandatory. In other words, if a couple marrying under SMA did not want their details to be made public, they could not be compelled to do so.

As a significant number of marriages under SMA are inter-faith, the impact of this judgment cannot be understated.

The judgment of the Allahabad High Court represents an important judicial pushback against the dominant ideology of State interference in questions of marriage, including by empowering social and vigilante groups.

SMA’s notice requirements, of course, are not new. As the court observed, they were present at the very beginning, when the original SMA was introduced in 1872. However, arguably, it is these notice requirements that have formed the baseline of further intrusions (the infamous “love jihad” ordinance also has a similar notice requirement, and indeed, goes further by empowering the police to investigate into the “genuineness” of a religious conversion).

What is most important is what they signify — notice and reporting requirements convey a message to the world that decisions of the most intimate character are not for the individual to make, but must be ratified by society (which, in practical terms, means the dominant members of society). In practice, they leave individuals and couples with a stark choice — face the possibility of social persecution and violence, or give up your freedoms. These are not choices that a constitutional democracy should be asking its citizens to make.

Gautam Bhatia is a Delhi-based advocate The views expressed are personal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The legal tool of temporary injunction has become a gagging tool for plaintiffs to shut down books that portray them in harsh light (Shutterstock)
The legal tool of temporary injunction has become a gagging tool for plaintiffs to shut down books that portray them in harsh light (Shutterstock)
opinion

Free speech and the death of a book

By Chiki Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:37 PM IST
In the last four years, I have dealt with two such cases, and I have a small list of books. Most of my fellow publishers have also dealt with such cases in the last few years — in some cases they have won, in others they have withdrawn the book. A legal tool that is to be used sparingly is turning into a weapon wielded with far less care, far less thought.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Non-elected institutions such as the judiciary and media have to play a balancing role. The danger is when they also come to be perceived as the voices of the majority and against non-majorities. People will then resort to methods that Ambedkar rejected as unconstitutional (Manoj Dhaka/Hindustan Times)
Non-elected institutions such as the judiciary and media have to play a balancing role. The danger is when they also come to be perceived as the voices of the majority and against non-majorities. People will then resort to methods that Ambedkar rejected as unconstitutional (Manoj Dhaka/Hindustan Times)
opinion

A roadmap to reform democracy

By Ram Madhav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:32 PM IST
Elected institutions must become less majoritarian, while other institutions must give voice to non-majorities and provide balance
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden swears in presidential appointees in a virtual ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, January 20, 2021 (REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden swears in presidential appointees in a virtual ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, January 20, 2021 (REUTERS)
opinion

How I erred on Biden and Blinken

By Karan Thapar
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:26 AM IST
For a man who makes a career out of talking, I missed out on two God-given opportunities because I felt I had nothing to say. I met Biden in July 2013 in Delhi, but didn’t take sufficient interest in him. in 2015, i interviewed Antony Blinken, but failed to stay in touch
READ FULL STORY
Close
In India, many women in general and those with disabilities in particular have to face poverty, poor health conditions, little or no income, lower education levels and isolation. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
In India, many women in general and those with disabilities in particular have to face poverty, poor health conditions, little or no income, lower education levels and isolation. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Focusing on women with disabilities

By Lalita Panicker
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:25 AM IST
Government schemes, which have been a lifeline for so many women in these trying times, must be responsive to the needs of women with disabilities. For a start, the government could use its robust grassroots systems with its health workers to create awareness in families about the need to not compromise on health and education for women with disabilities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bose started a newspaper, rose steadily through the Congress, organised ground movements with his rousing addresses, and eventually became mayor in 1930.
Bose started a newspaper, rose steadily through the Congress, organised ground movements with his rousing addresses, and eventually became mayor in 1930.
opinion

Firebrand who shaped Bengal’s politics, culture

By Tanmay Chatterjee
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:07 AM IST
Born in Cuttack in 1897 in a prominent Bengali family, Subhas Chandra Bose went to college in erstwhile Calcutta and chose the city as his political arena.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Heads of states of important countries stood by him and Netaji lit the fire of the freedom struggle beyond India’s shores.
Heads of states of important countries stood by him and Netaji lit the fire of the freedom struggle beyond India’s shores.
opinion

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: Champion of freedom who inspired the world

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:35 AM IST
Netaji was born in Cuttack in Odisha in 1897, graduated from Kolkata, and proved his mettle by becoming an Indian Civil Services (ICS) officer. But he was not accustomed to a life of comfort and amenities that came with his job. He was a warrior, who had to wage the freedom struggle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Part of the continuing fascination with Bose is the attraction of the rebel. His dramatic escape from house arrest in Calcutta in 1941 and arrival in Berlin is the stuff of myth.(HT Archives)
Part of the continuing fascination with Bose is the attraction of the rebel. His dramatic escape from house arrest in Calcutta in 1941 and arrival in Berlin is the stuff of myth.(HT Archives)
india news

The patriot who will never die

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:01 PM IST
As West Bengal heads to elections this year, Netaji’s legacy is once again up for grabs. The central government has announced that Netaji’s birth anniversary will be celebrated as Parakram Diwas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
So many laws, still no solution. Perhaps because there’s a contradiction here. The contradiction in wanting to protect women but within the decorous folds of patriarchy (Hindustan Times)
So many laws, still no solution. Perhaps because there’s a contradiction here. The contradiction in wanting to protect women but within the decorous folds of patriarchy (Hindustan Times)
opinion

To protect women, challenge patriarchy

By Namita Bhandare
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Seldom has the State’s concern to protect one half of its citizens been so high
READ FULL STORY
Close
We journalists, so trapped by egos and the ratings wars, have brought this moment upon ourselves (shutterstock)
We journalists, so trapped by egos and the ratings wars, have brought this moment upon ourselves (shutterstock)
opinion

When invasion of privacy comes back full circle

By Barkha Dutt
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:39 PM IST
The sanctimony that a section of the media wears like a second skin comes undone so fast when the scrutiny is on them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The mega-project, with an initial outlay of $ 46 billion, envisages CPEC as a hub with Gwadar’s port, energy, transport infrastructure and industrial cooperation as its four main spokes.(REUTERS)
The mega-project, with an initial outlay of $ 46 billion, envisages CPEC as a hub with Gwadar’s port, energy, transport infrastructure and industrial cooperation as its four main spokes.(REUTERS)
opinion

CPEC: China’s designs, Pakistan’s ambivalence, and India’s opposition

By Sujan Chinoy
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:35 PM IST
Economic motivation apart, China seeks to use the CPEC to consolidate its presence in a disputed region. If internal instability overwhelms Pakistan in the future, the CPEC affords China an opportunity to claim Hunza on the basis of specious historical records.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women farmers during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border), January 18, 2021 (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
Women farmers during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border), January 18, 2021 (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
opinion

The political economy driving farm protests

By Neelanjan Sircar
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:30 PM IST
The concentration of political and economic power has made democratic contestation challenging. Citizens are finding other methods
READ FULL STORY
Close
Given the fragile nature of social protection for these working women, all provision of maternity protection should be universally applicable to all working women regardless of the consistency or duration of work and independent of their current status of employment. ((SHUTTERSTOCK))
Given the fragile nature of social protection for these working women, all provision of maternity protection should be universally applicable to all working women regardless of the consistency or duration of work and independent of their current status of employment. ((SHUTTERSTOCK))
opinion

The government must universalise maternity benefits

By Dipa Sinha, Jashodhara Dasgupta
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:33 PM IST
Maternity benefits should be a right of all workers regardless of employment status, or the number of children
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actions will need to address affordability of phones and computers, female digital literacy and its social context and inadequate technical content dedicated to women and girls (HT File Photo)
Actions will need to address affordability of phones and computers, female digital literacy and its social context and inadequate technical content dedicated to women and girls (HT File Photo)
opinion

Enhancing women’s employment is key to economic recovery

By Sanjay Kathuria
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:19 AM IST
Recovery efforts cannot be gender-blind, because, as the saying goes, “gender-blind is not gender-neutral.” There are four areas where government policy can help ameliorate long-standing issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Relatively speaking, the number of people reporting side effects is a fraction of the total immunised (REUTERS)
Relatively speaking, the number of people reporting side effects is a fraction of the total immunised (REUTERS)
opinion

Have faith in the vaccines | HT Editorial

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:18 AM IST
India began its vaccination drive against Covid-19 on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Two aspects of WhatsApp’s actions negate its claims — its ultimatum to users, including individual users, to allow sharing of data with Facebook or exit the app and that it is doing so in a discriminatory fashion (Shutterstock)
Two aspects of WhatsApp’s actions negate its claims — its ultimatum to users, including individual users, to allow sharing of data with Facebook or exit the app and that it is doing so in a discriminatory fashion (Shutterstock)
opinion

The government can, and must, stand for privacy

By NS Nappinai
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:19 AM IST
The clarion call for protection can provide succour not only against WhatsApp and its discriminatory data-sharing policy, but also against all digital platforms
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP