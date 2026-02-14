The confusion about GM products in our markets

There is a small intriguing question about the India-US trade deal that some people believe hasn’t got the attention it deserves. Has India been successful in ensuring that genetically modified products or their derivatives are not given access to our market? The government insists that is the case. At a press conference on February 7, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said “no genetically modified items will enter India”. But is there room for doubt? That’s what I want to explore and examine this Sunday morning. Indian cotton, as we know, is genetically modified. Therefore, again, to the extent to which its oil contains GM traces they have already entered our food chain and diet. (HT Archive)

What we are essentially asking is whether soya bean oil and Dried Distillers Grains (DDGs), on which the duty has either been substantially reduced or, possibly, eliminated altogether, contain traces of genetically modified elements. Let’s take this step by step.

In the case of soya bean oil, research suggests we don’t have a single, clear and decisive answer. Some scientists say all traces of genetically modified elements have been eliminated whilst others say it’s only reduced. So, it follows, to the extent genetically modified elements remain in soya bean oil they will be consumed and, when that happens, they will become part of the Indian diet.

Now, pause at this moment. It’s not as simple as that. The truth is India has been importing soya bean oil from countries like Argentina and Brazil for almost 20 years. Their soya is genetically modified. So, to the extent to which their oil contains GM traces, it’s already entered our food chain and our diet. A long while ago, in fact.

But there’s one more important point. India itself produces cotton seed oil which, Ashok Gulati, a distinguished professor at ICRIER, says is widely sold in Gujarat. Indian cotton, as we know, is genetically modified. Therefore, again, to the extent to which its oil contains GM traces they have already entered our food chain and diet. Once again, two decades ago.

That raises the question whether we should worry if soya bean oil imported from America contains GM elements which enter our food chain and diet? After all, it’s only more of what’s been happening for two decades. You’ll soon discover why the answer is “no”, but for now, the main point is this may contradict the assurance given by the minister. We don’t know for certain.

Let’s now come to DDGs, which India has also agreed to reduce duties on, either substantially or altogether. In America, DDGs are the residue of ethanol made from corn which, in that country, is a GM crop.

In this case, there seems little doubt that DDGs do contain traces of genetically modified elements. The European Union Scientific Committee seems certain of it. Two top agricultural experts that I spoke to, Ashok Gulati and Avik Saha, president of the Jai Kisan Andolan, seem to be equally convinced. Now American DDGs will be fed to Indian cattle and poultry. And when that happens GM traces will enter the food chain.

So, the situation, as it seems to be unfolding, is simple and straightforward. We’re not sure that US soya bean oil contains GM traces, though some people believe it does, but there is little doubt about American DDGs.

Finally, let me raise the question that in a real sense underlies this analysis: Should we worry if GM traces enter our food chain? I’m not an expert but I’ll follow Ashok Gulati and say no. All the soya and corn produced in America is genetically modified and Americans flourish on it. Why should that not apply to us as well?

My last point. I’ve raised this issue today not as a health or safety concern but to point out the apparent inaccuracy of the minister’s assurance. But, to be honest, for one other reason as well. To elucidate the inconsistency of the government’s position on GM products. We need further debate and discussion about this. I hope I have written enough to provoke it.

Karan Thapar is the author of Devil’s Advocate: The Untold Story. The views expressed are personal