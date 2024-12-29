The year-ender gender quiz: Heroes, villains and the year in gender

1. For turning down her legal right to anonymity in a mass rape trial, saying she had done nothing wrong and that “shame must change sides”, this 72-year-old grandmother from France is a hero around the world. Her name? Hero of the year

2. India’s first medal at the Paris Olympics was picked up by a woman. Her name is:

Manu Bhaker

Deepa Malik

Avani Lekhara

Sheetal Devi

3. This women’s team did what their male counterparts haven’t been able to do for 16 years. They won the WPL trophy. Who was the team and who did they beat?

Film Federation of India

4. It’s #1 on Barack Obama’s film recommendations of the year. Also #1 on New York Times’ best films of 2024. Two Golden Globe nominations. And now competing in the Oscars. Name the director of this film that continues to make waves (bonus for naming the film as well).

5. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from competing for gold in Paris because:

She was over the prescribed weight limit for her category

She was arrested for protesting against sexual harassment by former Wrestling Federation head Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

She withdrew from competition after dehydration

She had to fly back home due to a medical emergency

6. Algerian boxer Imane Khelif won gold in boxing. The controversy surrounding her win was because:

She made her opponent cry

She failed a dope test

Her detractors questioned her gender

She failed the weight eligibility requirement

7. The highest paid female athlete for 2024 according to Forbes is:

Naomi Osaka

Coco Gauff

PV Sindhu

Caitlin Clark

charities for women

8. Elon Musk said donations by this woman worth billions of dollars to charities for women, minorities and marginalised groups was “destroying western civilisation”. Her response? To double her donations. Can you name the woman?

At home

9. In August, the Malayalam film industry was rocked by the release of a report that found widespread sexual exploitation of women, overall pathetic working conditions, and the enforcement of a code of silence by a mafia of powerful men. What was the name of the report?

10. Which political party fielded the highest percentage of women candidates in India’s general election?

11. Which single constituency had the most number of women candidates in general election 2024 (hint: it’s in Maharashtra)?

two wives

12. As the campaign for the general election kicked off, these two wives took centre-stage because their husbands had been jailed in separate cases. Their names?

13. This state became the first in independent India to pass a uniform civil code earlier this year. It is:

Goa

Himachal Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh

14. True or false?

India’s female labour force participation continued to decline this year

One in three women is subjected to domestic violence

In percentage terms, India has the most women pilots in the world

In absolute numbers, India has the world’s largest number of child brides

And elsewhere

Afghan girls attend a class at a primary school in Kandahar, Afghanistan, on Sept. 8.

15. By the end of the year, if you were a woman in Afghanistan you could not:

Travel unaccompanied by a male guardian

Study medicine or nursing or anything beyond primary school

Recite prayers in public

Look at a man other than your husband or blood relative

All of the above

16. This 76-year-old began the year with her fourth straight term, making her the longest serving incumbent woman leader anywhere in the world. By the end of the year, she had fled the country and is now fighting extradition. Can you name her?

17. The first country in the world to amend its Constitution in order to enshrine abortion rights is:

Canada

Spain

France

Iceland

Mexico (AP)

18. The United States failed to elect its first woman president, but its neighbour to the south, Mexico did. She is the first female elected head of state in all of North America. Can you name her?

19. Women employees of this US-company filed a lawsuit for being paid systematically less than men. The company agreed to pay them $43.3 million to settle the lawsuit. Name the company.

Taylor Swift

20. Yes, that indeed is Taylor Swift. Over 149 concerts, her Eras tour raked in $2.1 billion in sales—twice that of any other concert tour in history. Through it all she released her 11th studio album. What’s it called?

Answers

1. Gisele Pelicot faced all 51 men, including her husband Dominique, in court. On December 19, Dominique was given the maximum 20-year sentence while the others were sentenced to between three and 15 years.

Manu Bhaker

2. Manu Bhaker won India’s first medal (a bronze) in the women’s air rifle 10m and then clinched a second bronze in the mixed team 10m. In doing so, the 22-year-old from Jhajjar became the first athlete in independent India to win two medals at a single Olympics. Inexplicably, her name was missing from the list of Khel Ratna awardees, considered the highest sporting honour in India.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

3. After finishing fourth in the previous season, Royal Challengers Bangalore brought their first trophy home by beating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets.

4. All We Imagine As Light directed by Payal Kapadia is a beautifully told tale of the friendship between three women. Although it was not chosen by the Film Federation of India to represent the country in the Oscars for best international feature, it will now compete independently for all categories including best picture, director and original screenplay.

5. It’s (i). Hours before her gold medal match, Phogat weighed in at 100gm over the 50 kg weight restriction. She had spent the previous night, skipping, running, sweating it out in the sauna and even cutting off her hair but failed to make the cut.

6. The answer is (iii). Even though Imane is born female, listed as female on her passport and identified as female all her life, it didn’t stop an ugly controversy erupting over her gender. Later, Italian boxer Angela Carini who abandoned her bout after 46 seconds said she “wants to apologise” for how she handled her moments after the fight.

Coco Gauff

7. With earnings of $34.4 million in 2024, Coco Gauff at 20 is the year’s highest paid woman athlete, earning money not just $9.4 million from her wins but another $25 million from her brand endorsements.

8. Mackenzie Scott, the former wife of Jeff Bezos, has donated over $19 billion to more than 2,450 non-profits focused on issues such as racial equity, social justice and LGBTQ rights since 2019. Her net worth remains above $30 billion thanks to the Amazon stock she owns.

At home

9. Set up under pressure from the Women in Cinema Collective following the sexual assault of an actress in 2017 in Kochi, a three-member committee takes its name from Justice K Hema, a former judge of the Kerala high court.

10. Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal stuck with its 2019 quota of 33% of seats earmarked for women. Unfortunately, not a single candidate, male or female, won.

11. That would be Baramati where seven women, including the sitting MP Supriya Sule contested against her sister-in-law, Ajit Pawar’s wife, Sunetra Pawar. At the other end of the spectrum, 150 constituencies (27.6%) had no women candidates at all, according to The Quantum Hub.

12. Sunita Kejriwal, the 58-year-old former Indian Revenue Service officer hit the street on behalf of Arvind Kejriwal while Kalpana Soren, wife of jailed former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren also contested the Gandey assembly bypoll.

13. In February, the Uttarakhand assembly passed a uniform law for all residents in matters concerning marriage, divorce (+ maintenance), adoption and inheritance. Goa already has a uniform civil code that predates Independence.

14. All are true, except for (i). From a dismal 23.3% in 2018, India’s female labour force participation, according to the latest government data, is 41.7%. Some economists, however, caution that this bump is being driven by rural distress where women are taking on extremely low-paying jobs (or even no-paying jobs at home).

15. Incredibly and catastrophically, it’s all of the above (v).

Sheikh Hasina

16. Bangladesh recently sent India a formal extradition request to bring back former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to face trial on charges of genocide and crimes against humanity amongst others. She fled to India in August this year following a mass uprising against her rule.

My body, my choice

17. In March this year, France became the first country to explicitly include the right to abortion in its constitution.

18. That’s scientist and academic Claudia Sheinbaum who was elected Mexico’s president in October this year.

19. Walt Disney agreed to settle a lawsuit that alleged that women employees in California earned $150 million less than their male counterparts over an eight-year period.

20. The Tortured Poets Department.

