To big tech, India must send a message
WhatsApp, the most popular mobile communication tool in the world, is going to great lengths to explain that its new use policy does not jeopardise the privacy of its users by sending additional data to its parent company, Facebook. The unusual — but not unprecedented — full-page advertisements in newspapers carrying this clarification came after reports indicated that a formidably large number of people may be leaving WhatsApp for rivals such as Signal and Telegram. The company now says that its new policy — a take-it-or-leave-it situation where users will have to delete their accounts if they choose not to abide by it — is valid only for communication with business accounts on WhatsApp. The company believes this is less of a problem since communicating with a business account is optional.
There are two issues here — a seemingly bad faith approach by making the policy mandatory (people are likely to be forced into accepting it because their friends, families and colleagues are all on WhatsApp); and a violation of the principle of purpose limitation. In simpler terms, the latter means data should be collected and processed for only the purposes they are meant for — in WhatsApp’s case, this is merely communication. The company is not mandated to follow these principles (and others that could stop it from making such a move) unless it is laid down in law, like it has been in Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation. And that is why European users will not be subject to the take-it-or-leave-it new policy that the rest of the world will. The episode is now a strong reminder of why India must expedite work on its own data protection law so that Indians have a right to say to big tech — “We don’t agree”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Widening strategic trust
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
To big tech, India must send a message
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The economy is looking up | HT Editorial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The destructive legacy of Donald Trump | HT Editorial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm unions must be flexible | HT Editorial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chronicling the role of institutions | HT Editorial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Where India and US diverge | HT Editorial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad roof collapse: The challenge of maintaining public infra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India at the horse shoe table
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eyewash by Pakistan on terror again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New virus variant a threat to the young
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccines bring greater hope
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The draft STIP’s inclusion of LGBT and gender is welcome
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The vaccine clearance brings hope to 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
To deal with an aggressive China, its opponents must hang together
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox