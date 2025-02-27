Trump upends Washington with chaos & consternation

It’s been just over one month since Donald J Trump returned to Washington to create a state of chaos and consternation. Each day has brought a fresh shock, whether in gutting the federal bureaucracy, undermining international institutions, alienating key allies, or upending long-established norms. Even Trump’s congressional allies have been caught off guard by the scale and speed of the disruptions. His campaign promises, bold as they were, have been eclipsed by the sheer force of his political and policy blitz, leaving critics as well as some supporters of the president scrambling to assess the long-term consequences, both domestically and internationally. Marco Rubio, US secretary of state, from left, US President Donald Trump, and Pete Hegseth, US secretary of defense, during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. Elon Musk's demand that more than two million federal employees defend their work is facing pushback from other powerful figures in the Trump administration, in a sign that the billionaire's brash approach to overhauling the government is creating division. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

Even before taking office, Trump sparked controversy with his cabinet nominations, many of whom faced criticism for lacking experience or holding extreme views. After being sworn in, he wasted no time executing his agenda, launching a sweeping immigration crackdown and announcing hefty tariffs on Canada and Mexico, two of America’s biggest trading partners.

Foreign policy has seen a similar upheaval. Within weeks, Trump announced plans to seize and occupy Gaza, effectively abandoned Ukraine and its embattled president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and cosied up to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Notably absent from his rhetoric was the tough-on-China stance he championed on the campaign trail. Meanwhile, secretary of state Marco Rubio, once seen as a rising foreign policy voice in the Senate, has been relegated to the sidelines, with apparently little influence in an administration driven by Trump’s instincts.

The move making the biggest headlines in recent days has been Trump’s attempt to downsize the federal government, led by Elon Musk. Musk, the richest man in the world and the owner of Tesla, Space X and X (formerly Twitter), spent more than a quarter of a billion dollars to help get Trump elected. Trump put Musk in charge of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

DOGE has orchestrated sweeping layoffs across federal agencies. Tens of thousands of government workers have been dismissed or placed on administrative leave in numerous agencies, including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). These sweeping cuts threaten to cripple essential services. The FAA, already understaffed, faces severe disruptions just as its oversight has come under scrutiny following a string of recent plane crashes in the United States (US). Similarly, experts warn that slashing FDA staff could delay the approval of life-saving medications, jeopardising patient care. Fortunately, reports indicate that some recently dismissed FDA officials are already being recalled.

The layoffs have thrown entire departments into disarray, paralysing critical government functions. Making matters worse, confidential records — including citizens’ tax information — have reportedly gotten into the hands of DOGE operatives.

Beyond the immediate disruptions, the cuts threaten something more fundamental: The tradition of public service as a source of national pride. Trump’s attack on federal employees risks eroding that sentiment altogether. These unprecedented mass layoffs may permanently deter talented individuals from pursuing public service, especially when senior-level government salaries lag behind the private sector.

Trump and Musk frame the layoffs as a crackdown on inefficiency and waste. Yet, many doubt these drastic measures will meaningfully reduce the deficit. With a federal workforce of 2.3 million (excluding the military), indiscriminate cuts may do more harm than good — especially when the savings won’t significantly dent the more than $2 trillion annual federal deficit.

Beyond the numbers, these cuts reflect the Republican Party’s long-standing campaign against the idea of a robust federal government. For years, the party has rallied its base by conjuring enemies, from welfare recipients to woke culture to immigrants. Now, the new administration has set its sights on all of them at once.

Aside from the sound and fury, are Trump’s shock and awe actions going to have any effect on the two major issues that got him elected in November, inflation and immigration? On the first issue, it is becoming apparent that the administration’s policies are already having a somewhat negative effect on the economy. For example, Trump’s tariff war, combined with his failure to contain inflation, has rattled markets. On February 21, the Dow plunged nearly 750 points — the worst drop of the year — wiping out all gains since Trump’s November victory.

With inflation making a comeback, Trump has been quick to deflect responsibility, pinning the blame on the previous administration. Yet, just a few months ago, he took credit for the economy’s strength, insisting that the so-called Trump bump after his election was driving optimism in markets and businesses. Now, as financial turmoil sets in, he is washing his hands of any accountability.

On the immigration issue, despite the fanfare surrounding Trump’s deportation crackdown, his administration has actually removed fewer undocumented immigrants than his predecessor. According to Reuters, 37,660 undocumented immigrants were deported during Trump’s first month in office — far fewer than the monthly average of 57,000 removals and returns during the final year of the Biden administration.

The repercussions of Trump’s actions in the first month will undoubtedly be felt for years to come. His sweeping overhaul of the federal government, volatile economic policies, and erratic foreign relations have already created considerable anxiety and uncertainty. The question now is how much more damage will be done in the future.

Frank F Islam is an entrepreneur, civic leader and thought leader based in Washington DC.The views expressed are personal