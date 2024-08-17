Unpaid bills, not pre-paid cards, are ungentlemanly

On August 4, a member of our club, Karan Thapar, penned an article titled “The Gymkhana Club’s ungentlemanly move”. While his concerns about the recent decision by the Delhi Gymkhana Club (Gymkhana Club) to introduce pre-paid smart cards for its members are noted, the portrayal of this measure as “bizarre”, “insulting” and “ungentlemanly” reflects the lack of understanding of the rationale behind the decision. The Gymkhana Club,At Safdar Jung Road,In New Delhi on Wednesday. HT Photo By SUSHIL KUMAR

The decision to have members use the club’s facilities through pre-paid cards is neither innovative nor unknown. In fact, it is pertinent to highlight that the Gymkhana Club is perhaps among the last of several well-known clubs in Delhi to implement the system of pre-paid cards for usage of club facilities, primarily for enjoying food and beverage. Some institutions that have been following this system rather successfully for some time now, without attracting such criticism, include the India International Centre, the Civil Services Officers’ Institute, the Defence Services Officers’ Institute, and the Air Force Sports Complex, among others. A large number of prominent clubs outside Delhi also follow similar systems. The eminent citizens who have implemented this system in these clubs certainly don’t qualify as being “ungentlemanly” for implementing a rather routine decision.

On behalf of the club’s management, it has now become expedient to try and explain why any assertion that the Gymkhana Club’s actions are an affront to its members is both misplaced and unnecessary.

We completely endorse the thought when Thapar states that “An unwritten but well-known code of conduct prevails. At its core is the assumption that members will always behave honourably. They can be relied upon to do the decent thing.” However, Thapar’s assumption that the “…incorrigible defaulters are unlikely to be more than 100” is way off the mark.

The introduction of the smart pre-paid card system was not designed to undermine the spirit of camaraderie or the traditional ethos of the club. Rather, it is a practical response to challenges faced by the club, including the need to address issues of routine non-payment of dues that consequently require imposition of penalties and, in the past, even termination of membership. The management’s decision is simply driven by the need to improve operational efficiency and eliminating the need to impose fines and issue unpleasant communications. Had Thapar cared to have checked, we would have easily informed him that, since 2022, there have been 2,933 members who have preferred to default on payments leading to a rather handsome sum of ₹3,09,59,371 as outstanding dues. It took tens of hours of follow-up and several communications to bring down these outstanding dues. However, despite all this, even today ₹1,21,75,389 continues to remain outstanding against the names of 1,071 members, out of which finally 557 memberships have been terminated by the Gymkhana Club over time. This begs an answer to the question: What is more “ungentlemanly”, owing the club money or the management taking steps to prevent a repeat of such a situation?

The decision of the Gymkhana Club’s management to incorporate the pre-paid card system is intended to streamline transactions, reduce instances of unpaid bills, and thereby mitigate the need for punitive measures against defaulters. Far from signalling a distrust of the membership, this initiative is aimed at preserving the Gymkhana Club’s operational integrity and ensuring that all members continue to enjoy its facilities without the disruptions caused by payment disputes. Nor should those members who clear dues on time ever be equated with those who prefer to use the facilities and shy away from clearing accumulated dues.

Furthermore, comparing the Gymkhana Club’s practices to commercial establishments is a false equivalence. Unlike restaurants, clubs are intended to provide a more personalised and member-focused experience, which includes upholding a certain level of mutual trust and respect. The pre-paid card system is a modern adaptation intended to align with this ethos while safeguarding against the financial risks associated with unpaid bills.

To conclude, Thapar’s critique has overlooked the practical benefits of the new system and the broader context within which it was introduced. This move should be seen as a responsible and progressive step, rather than a betrayal of the Gymkhana Club’s values. The club would welcome, even encourage, any initiative from Thapar in assisting it to coax members with pending dues to adhere to good gentlemanly values and clear their dues at the earliest.

Malay Kumar Sinha, a retired IPS officer, is chairman, Delhi Gymkhana Club.The views expressed are personal