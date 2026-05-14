Walkability: Cornerstone of future-ready urbanism

Walking is the most universal form of mobility. It needs no fuel, fare, or digital access. It is about how older adults remain independent, how many children reach school, how office-goers complete last-mile journeys, and how neighbourhoods remain socially vibrant. Informal workers, street vendors, delivery personnel, and domestic workers rely on walking as the main mode of travel. As sedentary habits rise with motorisation, walkable streets function as built-in public health infrastructure. (Praveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Yet in India’s cities today, where nearly 60% of daily trips of under two kilometres are made on foot, walking is rarely safe. It usually means bracing against speeding traffic, loud honks, broken pavements, hostile encroachments, poor lighting, and the ever-present risk of injury. Pedestrian infrastructure is often absent, broken, or unusable. In many areas, pedestrians are forced onto roads, competing with larger, faster vehicles. Crossings are unsafe or too far apart. The result is daily, grinding exclusion.

Walking has faded from both official planning conversations and the national urban agenda. Even Smart Cities, AMRUT, and national road standards emphasise vehicle movement over pedestrian needs. Pedestrian rights and infrastructure are rarely prioritised in national standards such as the Indian Road Congress (IRC) codes or the Model Building Bylaws, which tend to emphasise vehicle movement over safe, continuous footpaths. Guidelines such as the Urban Street Design Guidelines or the National Urban Transport Policy mention walkability, but their recommendations remain non-binding and are inconsistently enforced.

India’s road safety crisis shows cities fail pedestrians. In cities such as Chennai, Gurgaon, and Lucknow, recent municipal data shows that pedestrians account for more than a third of all road crash victims. Yet these statistics understate the true societal cost. When lives are cut short or permanently altered by injury, cities lose not only individuals but also the years of productivity, caregiving, and community participation they would have contributed. Converting fatalities into Disability-Adjusted Life Years (DALYs), each pedestrian death or serious injury means not only a family in mourning, but thousands of years of healthy life lost across communities, with real economic repercussions. But there are also important examples of progress: In Bengaluru, the introduction of continuous footpaths and raised crossings on select high-risk corridors has reduced pedestrian fatalities by nearly 30% within three years. Gurugram, through comprehensive complete street redevelopments, has seen select areas achieve the “Vision Zero” target, currently recording zero fatalities and serious injuries. These success stories show targeted investments in walkability deliver real improvement, providing models that can be adapted and scaled elsewhere.

Women experience the city differently. For women, walkability is inseparable from agency. Poor lighting, inactive street edges, unsafe crossings, and the absence of pedestrian presence reduce mobility after dark. Research and urban safety audits expose the constant anxiety women face, forcing them to alter travel times, routes, and even job choices.

As sedentary habits rise with motorisation, walkable streets function as built-in public health infrastructure. Walkable streets strengthen neighbourhood economies. Pedestrian-friendly environments boost footfall for small businesses, support informal livelihoods, and enhance street-level commerce. Also, when short trips shift from vehicles to feet, emissions fall and congestion eases. A 10-metre-wide tree lined, shaded footpath can lower perceived temperature by up to 3°C — meaningful relief in the heat-stressed summer.

Some cities have begun redesigning streets with continuous footpaths, raised crossings, traffic calming, and improved lighting. Car-free days, pedestrian plazas, and tactical urbanism experiments have shown how streets can function as shared public spaces rather than traffic corridors.

To make these gains permanent, it helps to distill what worked into clear templates any city can use. For instance, municipalities can adopt three proven design standards from these successes: first, ensuring all main streets have continuous, obstruction-free footpaths at least 1.8 meters wide; second, providing raised, clearly marked pedestrian crossings at frequent intervals; and third, introducing timed vehicle restrictions to create car-free hours or pedestrian-only zones in commercial areas. Translating these into standard policies makes walkability the rule, not the exception.

Restoring walkability needs continuous footpaths, safe crossings, traffic calming, accessibility, shade, lighting, and enforcement of design standards. Above all, it requires a shift in how we think about our streets. Do our streets serve movement, or do they serve life?That shift in thinking can help anchor the conversations and policies our cities need.

The future-ready Indian city will be defined by whether an elderly woman can cross her street with dignity, whether a child can walk to school without braving traffic, and whether a woman can move through her city after dark without fear. That city is a choice. We should make it.

Sarika Panda Bhatt is founder trustee, Raahgiri Foundation, and director, Nagarro. The views expressed are personal