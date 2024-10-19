Why Delhi needs to build a public library network

In August, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) cracked down on buildings in Rajinder Nagar where basements were illegally used as private libraries. This came in the aftermath of the death of three civil services aspirants in the basement of a coaching centre that was illegally being used as a library. The question remains why are students having to go to private libraries when India is said to have a thriving public library system? How are these coaching institutions operating illegal libraries in violation of fire and public safety norms? The incident exposes the harsh reality of public libraries and their decline in cities such as Delhi, where students arrive from different parts of the country to prepare for competitive examinations such as the Union Public Service Commission selection, IIT-JEE, and NEET, among others. New Delhi, India - Nov. 2, 2023: Students seen reading the books in dark due to no electricity at Hardayal Municipal Heritage Public Library, Chandni Chowk in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Reports indicate a decline in libraries, with students struggling to find study spaces. In fact, most of the MCD-funded libraries have remained in neglect for many years. The plight of the oldest library in Delhi, the Hardayal Municipal Public Library, exposes the myriad of issues that libraries face, including the dearth of funds, delays in the payment of staff salaries, lack of adequate space, and shortage of staff, depriving access to public libraries.

These shortcomings of public libraries, coupled with the high demand for reading spaces among students, laid the foundation for a rapid increase in the establishment of private libraries in the city. What makes these libraries more popular among the public? How different are they from the public libraries? Can everyone afford to access these libraries?

Most private libraries in Delhi monetise reading spaces on the back of students’ aspirations and vulnerability, as they charge exorbitant and unregulated membership fees. There is minimal effort from the library owners to ensure the safety of users, turning these spaces into death traps, like the one in Delhi. These libraries are often located in the basements of shops and flats, especially in areas that are frequented by aspiring students. A public interest litigation filed in 2024 pointed out that there are more than 300 illegal basement libraries in Delhi, in violation of safety norms.

A public library is a dynamic institution and should evolve according to the needs of the community. There is a need to re-envision and re-imagine what a library can be and what it can provide for its people. Does a small room with few books constitute a library? Or does it have to have a formal organisational structure?

Public libraries have often restricted their sphere of utility, whereas private libraries monetise by focusing on specific groups of users, ensuring access to their exact needs and demands. They also act as peer learning spaces for students preparing for competitive exams, with their access to non-silent conference rooms, which open the gates to collaboration and interaction. The MCD can take inspiration from such targeted models to provide students with the much-needed affordable and safer alternatives to private libraries.

Delhi can take a leaf out of states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala, which have a thriving system of public libraries, backed with legislations that govern the functioning of these spaces. Poor allocation of budget exacerbates the availability and accessibility of these libraries in Delhi.

In these times, tattered and dusty rooms become spaces in need for students, and their concerns and lost lives become invisible to those in power. So, will naming these four libraries on the four students who lost their lives be enough? Certainly not.

Sneha Priya Yanappa is team lead (Vidhi Karnataka) at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy.The views expressed are personal