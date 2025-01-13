Within India’s paradoxes,seeds of transformation

India is a land of paradoxes. Picture a seeker climbing the Himalayan peaks or meditating by Varanasi’s ghats, searching for meaning, unaware that the answers they seek have always been within them. As the birthplace of timeless wisdom, India’s treasures are often overlooked, while many search outside for fulfilment. While Indians marvel at foreign shores during vacations, they ignore their own land’s unmatched history, spirituality, and beauty. From the Himalayan peaks, inspiring sages for millennia, to Kerala’s serene backwaters, India offers what no other place can. Yet, in chasing modernity, many overlook answers their heritage already holds. In today’s world, busyness is celebrated as a virtue, while stillness is often misunderstood as passivity. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_23_2024_000321A) (PTI)

For me, this paradox is deeply personal. As an American of Indian origin in Silicon Valley, I often return to India to reconnect with its spiritual depth — a part of my identity no other place fulfils. When I lost my beloved wife Tavinder to cancer, my world shattered. She was my soulmate, the one who made every triumph meaningful. Her passing epitomised life’s contradictions — profound love and deep loss, despair and hope. Her final wish, that I dedicate my life to helping others, became my mission and a testament to finding purpose within paradox.

I find myself reflecting on paradoxes that define not only India but all of us. How often do we chase what lies far away, ignoring treasures within us and around us? How frequently do we view contradictions as problems to be solved instead of opportunities to grow? These questions have come to the forefront as I revisit the teachings and traditions of this land.

One of the most profound lessons comes from the concept of paradox itself — the idea that seemingly opposing truths coexist, offering insights that transcend logic. India’s ancient wisdom has long embraced this notion, and it resonates deeply in the way I now see life. This is the message of a new book by Kamlesh Patel, widely known as Daaji, of the Heartfulness Institute at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Hyderabad. In The Power of Paradox, Daaji explores how life’s contradictions are not obstacles but opportunities for growth.

Daaji’s insights into paradoxes like “stillness promotes action” and “less is more” have resonated deeply with me. They remind us that true clarity and purpose come not from avoiding challenges but from engaging with them fully.

Take the paradox of stillness. In today’s world, busyness is celebrated as a virtue, while stillness is often misunderstood as passivity. But true action — the kind that changes lives — arises from inner calm. It’s a lesson I’ve experienced firsthand. In the wake of Tavinder’s passing, moments of stillness became my sanctuary, allowing me to find clarity and rebuild my life with purpose. As Daaji explains, stillness is not an escape but a powerful catalyst for meaningful action. He suggests practices like meditative pauses during daily routines, focusing on the breath to centre oneself, and incorporating moments of reflection to align actions with inner purpose. These strategies enable one to harness calmness as a source of strength and clarity.

Then there’s the paradox of “less is more,” a truth that feels more urgent than ever. We live in a time when material accumulation equates to success, yet it often leaves us feeling empty. I’ve come to understand that fulfilment doesn’t come from acquiring more but from letting go — from focusing on what truly matters. Giving away most of what I have and living simply has allowed me to dedicate myself fully to my mission.

The “loneliness paradox” also speaks powerfully to our age. Despite living in a hyperconnected world, many feel isolated. This loneliness isn’t about the absence of people but about the absence of connection — with ourselves. Meditation and reflection offer a way to cultivate this inner connection, turning solitude into strength.

These are practical truths, rooted in the wisdom India has offered the world for millennia. Yet many fail to recognise their value. While the rest of the world incorporates yoga, meditation, and mindfulness into daily life, many Indians dismiss these practices as relics of the past. It’s as if we sit atop a goldmine, searching elsewhere for treasures that cannot compare.

Pause and reflect on the wealth of knowledge around you. Start small: Meditate for a few minutes, read the Bhagavad Gita or Daaji’s The Power of Paradox, or visit one of India’s sacred spaces — not as a tourist but as a seeker. The religion doesn’t matter. These simple acts can ground you, helping navigate life’s challenges while unlocking clarity, purpose, and the strength within.

For me, returning to India is a way of honouring my heritage and my promise. It also reconnects me with Vionix Biosciences’ mission — diagnosing every disease with a single test for less than the cost of a meal, making advanced diagnostics accessible to all. This enables holistic and natural treatments, reducing reliance on destructive medicines. It reflects the harmony of innovation and spirituality that India embodies.

The paradox of our lives is that we often search far and wide for what has been with us all along. This New Year, let us embrace the contradictions and the opportunities they bring. Within every paradox lies the seed of transformation, and within each of us lies the potential to inspire the world.

Vivek Wadhwa is CEO, Vionix Biosciences.The views expressed are personal