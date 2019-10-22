11-yr-old gets evicted from chess tourney, father seeks explanation

other-sports

Even as the All India Chess Federation (AICF) and Tamil Nadu State Chess Association (TNSCA) are maintaining an inexplicable silence on the emotional abuse of 11-year old boy at a chess tourney, his sad father has written to AICF President seeking the reason for his son’s explusion. At a time when India is hosting the World Junior Chess Championship in Delhi, 11-year-old schoolboy Karthick Rahul, an upcoming player was barred from playing in a chess tournament midway by an official of the Tirunelveli District Chess Development Association (TDCDA) in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, raising a storm in the sporting community.

Rahul’s father K. Murugesh Babu on Monday sent a mail to P.R.Venketrama Raju narrating the incident. In his mail, Babu said he had paid necessary entry fee for his son to play in The Hindu Tamil Nadu State Level Chess Tournament Tirunelveli Under 13 on Saturday morning and left the venue. Babu said none of his relatives were there with Rahul at the tournament venue when he was expelled.

The one-day state level chess tournament for under 10/13/15 boys and girls was organised at Sadakathullah Appa College in Pallayamkottai in Tirunelveli district under the aegis of TDCDA.

When the first round was in progress and Rahul was playing against his opponent, the Secretary of TDCDA “barred him on the ground that he had played in a tournament that was unauthorised.”

“The secretary asked my son to write an apology letter for playing in an unrecognised tournament and also give an undertaking that he will not play in such tournaments in the future. I felt very sad.” Babu told AICF President.

Babu concluded his mail expecting a reply from Raja on the reasons for his son’s exit from the tournament.

Chess players and international chess arbiters have demanded that AICF accept responsibility for such happenings at its affiliated units.

They also said the child could be a collateral damage due to the political agendas of the chess managers in India and the latter is guilty of child neglect/abuse.

Meanwhile a list of questions addressed to Raja by IANS on Monday remains unacknowledged.

