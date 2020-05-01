e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Another former champion released by WWE

Another former champion released by WWE

Even though WWE has been deemed as ‘essential service’ by Florida and will continue their live shows from their performance center, they have decided to trim their roster.

other-sports Updated: May 01, 2020 14:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Vince McMahon releases Curtis Axel.
Vince McMahon releases Curtis Axel.(WWE)
         

The Coronavirus pandemic has struck the wrestling world hard. Even though WWE has been deemed as ‘essential service’ by Florida and will continue their live shows from their performance center, they have decided to trim their roster. WWE announced the release of several superstars from its rosters last month. Cost-cutting has been on the mind of several top companies due to the economic slowdown experienced due to the pandemic and now it has jolted the professional wrestling industry.

After releasing almost 20 wrestlers, WWE has come to terms for the release of former tag team champion Curtis Axel.

‘WWE has come to terms on the release of Curtis Axel. WWE wishes him all the best in his future endeavors,’ WWE said in a statement.

 

Axel joined The Nexus in 2010 but heat regarding the group had fizzled out by then. Axel also had a brief run with Bo Dallas as one half of The B-Team and they were successful in becoming fan favourites. They even captured the tag title after beating Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy at Extreme Rules in 2018.

Here are some of the wrestlers released by WWE-

Kurt Angle, Rusev (Miroslav Barnyashev), Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Zack Ryder (Matthew Cardona), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), Luke Gallows (Drew Hankinson), Heath Slater (Heath Miller), Eric Young (Jeremy Fritz), Rowan (Joseph Ruud), Sarah Logan (Sarah Rowe), No Way Jose (Levis Valenzuela), Mike Chioda, Mike Kanellis (Mike Bennett), Maria Kanellis, EC3 (Michael Hutter), Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt), Lio Rush (Lionel Green), Primo (Edwin Colon) and Epico (Orlando Colon Nieves).

Angle released a statement after being released:

“I wanted [to] say thank you to the WWE for the time I spent there.

“I made many new friends and had the opportunity to work with so many talented people. To the Superstars, continue to entertain the WWE Universe as well as you possibly can.

“They’re the best fans in the world.”

tags
top news
PM Modi meets ministers to firm up lockdown-exit strategy
PM Modi meets ministers to firm up lockdown-exit strategy
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
All metro cities under Covid-19 red zones in revised list released by Centre
All metro cities under Covid-19 red zones in revised list released by Centre
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
LIVE: Fiscal injection for migrant workers need of the hour, says Congress
LIVE: Fiscal injection for migrant workers need of the hour, says Congress
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Yamaha reveals new BW’S 125 adventure scooter. Details here
Yamaha reveals new BW’S 125 adventure scooter. Details here
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports