2018 Commonwealth Games, India vs Australia, women’s hockey semi-final, live score

The Indian women’s hockey team will be looking to continue their winning run in the 2018 Commonwealth Games when they face Australia in Gold Coast on Thursday. Three consecutive victories propelled India into the semi-finals after a surprise 2-3 defeat against Wales in their first group stage clash. India will also look to improve their conversion rate on Thursday as just nine goals have come from 48 attempted shots so far for Rani & Co in the ongoing competition. Follow live score and updates from the 2018 Commonwealth Games women’s hockey semi-final match between India and Australia here. (CWG 2018 LIVE)

16:10 hrs IST: New Zealand is in the final! They defeated England on penalties to reach the summit clash.

15:58 hrs IST: The other semi-final match between England and New Zealand is currently underway. The teams are tied 0-0 at the moment.

15:46 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the women’s hockey semi-final match between India and Australia. Both teams have enjoyed a good run of form in Gold Coast till now.

India finished second in Pool A with nine points from four matches as England finished top with a better goal difference. They booked their Last 4 spot after defeating South Africa 1-0 in their last Pool A match on Tuesday.

In the other semi-final clash. England and New Zealand are fighting it out to book a spot in the final.