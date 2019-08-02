Adarsh Singh wins double gold in shooting meet

other-sports

Updated: Aug 02, 2019

Young Adarsh Singh outclassed his rivals in the Sardar Sajjan Singh Sethi Memorial Masters shooting competition, winning the gold medal in both the men and junior 25m rapid fire pistol event on Friday. The 17-year-old Adarsh shot 584 to top the qualification rounds, his score way above the second-ranked shooter in both the competitions.

The Haryana boy then won the men’s final 27-26, overcoming a poor start -- when he had one out of five hits -- to edge out Army marksman Gurmeet in a tense finish as both shot identical 3s to end the duel. Punjab’s Anhad Jawanda bagged the bronze with a score of 22 in the six-man final.

In the junior event, Adarsh found it comparatively easier, overcoming Vijayveer Sidhu of Chandigarh 30-27 to claim a double on the concluding day of the tournament.

Haryana’s Ayush Sangwan won bronze with a score of 21.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019