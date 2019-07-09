AJ Styles turning heel and reforming The Club could be a boon for WWE RAW

AJ Styles has enjoyed a phenomenal career (pun intended) in the WWE since joining the company in 2016. Since debuting at Royal Rumble, Styles has captured the biggest title in the company twice while also holding the United States Championship a couple of times. The momentum behind Styles was fading after his match against Randy Orton and even his encounter with Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank could not generate a lot of buzz among the fans.

However after returning to RAW from injury, Styles has been on getting back to his roots (what made him famous in WWE in the first place). Styles turned heel last week when he attacked Ricochet after losing a match to him. He joined hands with the Club and reformed one of the most famous stables of recent times. It definitely looks like they will get a prominent spot in the programming in the near future as RAW definitely lacks star power on the heel side.

The continuous push of Shane McMahon and the constant presence of Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin as the top heels has been criticised heavily by the fans. The addition of a proven performer like AJ Styles has definitely given a boost to the ‘dark side’.

AJ performs best when he turns heel and it is has been proved in the past that his performance-level was elevated during that stage of his career. Look at his feuds with Roman Reigns, John Cena, Dean Ambrose and Shane McMahon and we’ll see a trend of legendary rivalries with great matches between the ropes.

It is going to be AJ Styles vs Ricochet at Extreme Rules for the United States Championship and the match is guaranteed to be a barnburner between two elite performers. And if WWE is planning to get AJ back to the main-event soon then fans can be rest assured that The Club is going to wreak havoc on the red brand.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 22:01 IST