e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / Amit Panghal reaches quarterfinals of boxing’s Asian Olympic qualifiers 

Amit Panghal reaches quarterfinals of boxing’s Asian Olympic qualifiers 

Amit Panghal, who became India’s first silver-medallist at the world championships last year, prevailed in a split 3-2 decision after a fast-paced slugfest in which fortunes swung quite wildly.

other-sports Updated: Mar 07, 2020 16:08 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amit Panghal reaches quarterfinals.
Amit Panghal reaches quarterfinals.(AP)
         

Star Indian boxer Amit Panghal (52kg) advanced to the quarterfinals with a hard-earned triumph over Mongolia’s Enkhmanadakh Kharkhuu in the Asian Qualifiers to be just one win away from securing an Olympic berth, here on Saturday. The 23-year-old top seed, who became India’s first silver-medallist at the world championships last year, prevailed in a split 3-2 decision after a fast-paced slugfest in which fortunes swung quite wildly.

The reigning Asian Games and Asian champion had to dig deep to edge past an aggressive and energetic Kharhuu. Panghal was expectedly quick on his feet, displayed a terrific counter-attacking game and his left hand, especially, proved to be effective in the first two rounds.

However, the Mongolian sustained the pressure in the final three minutes in which Panghal seemed a bit off-colour. But he managed just enough to pull through and fetch a divided verdict.

In the evening session, London Olympics bronze-medallist M C Mary Kom (51kg) will begin her campaign for a Tokyo Olympics berth by taking on New Zealand’s Tasmyn Benny in the second round. The second-seeded Indian had received an opening-round bye.

tags
top news
‘Justify Yes Bank’s loan book’: Chidambaram asks Sitharaman
‘Justify Yes Bank’s loan book’: Chidambaram asks Sitharaman
CBI vs CBI: In major relief for Rakesh Asthana, court accepts clean chit
CBI vs CBI: In major relief for Rakesh Asthana, court accepts clean chit
‘They have been wrong before’: Foreign minister Jaishankar on UNHRC’s CAA move
‘They have been wrong before’: Foreign minister Jaishankar on UNHRC’s CAA move
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor taken to ED office for questioning
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor taken to ED office for questioning
Don’t betray Jammu, Panthers Party boss tells leaders joining Apni Party
Don’t betray Jammu, Panthers Party boss tells leaders joining Apni Party
Conducting due diligence on Yes Bank restructuring, says SBI chief
Conducting due diligence on Yes Bank restructuring, says SBI chief
Reliance Jio wants you to pay more for 1GB of data in the next few months
Reliance Jio wants you to pay more for 1GB of data in the next few months
MSK Prasad reveals why Kohli was chosen as India captain after Dhoni
MSK Prasad reveals why Kohli was chosen as India captain after Dhoni
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports