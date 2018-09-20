Archers write to President seeking Dronacharya award for coach

Arjuna award winning archers, including Abhishek Verma and Rajat Chauhan, Thursday shot off a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, requesting him to ensure that their coach Jiwanjot Singh Teja is not deprived of Dronacharya honour.

Teja was recommended for the Dronacharya Award by the selection committee, headed by justice Mukul Mudgal, but the Sports Ministry struck off his name citing a past incident of indiscipline against the coach.

“He is a big motivator and has taken Indian archery to new heights. he has been with us since 2013 as a pillar of strength. So, we urge you to kindly acknowledge his efforts and pursue the issue a the earliest as it can affect the entire archery fraternity,” the letter read.

The archers, including V Jyoti Sureka, also marked a copy to Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

Incheon Asian Games silver medallist Verma was awarded Arjuna in 2014. The 2016 Arjuna winner Chauhan was part of the Indian compound men’s team which won a silver in Jakarta.

Surekha, who was conferred Arjuna last year, was a gold medallist at the 2015 Asian Archery Championship in Bangkok.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 18:06 IST