e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / Ashwini-Sikki bow out of All England Championships

Ashwini-Sikki bow out of All England Championships

World no 29 Ashwini and Sikki lost 13-21 14-21 to seventh seed Japanese combination of Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi in a match that lasted 38 minutes on Thursday night.

other-sports Updated: Mar 13, 2020 13:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Birmingham
Ashwini Ponnappa of India in action.
Ashwini Ponnappa of India in action.(REUTERS)
         

Indian women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy bowed out of the All England Championship after suffering a straight-game loss in the second round of the competition, here.

World no 29 Ashwini and Sikki lost 13-21 14-21 to seventh seed Japanese combination of Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi in a match that lasted 38 minutes on Thursday night.

For Ashwini and Sikki, it was their eighth successive defeat against the Japanese combination.

World Champion P V Sindhu is now the lone Indian remaining in the fray. She will face fourth seed Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in the quarterfinals.

tags
top news
Ex-CM Farooq Abdullah’s detention revoked by J-K govt after 7 months
Ex-CM Farooq Abdullah’s detention revoked by J-K govt after 7 months
IPL, all big events banned in Delhi amid coronavirus outbreak: Manish Sisodia
IPL, all big events banned in Delhi amid coronavirus outbreak: Manish Sisodia
In floor test discussion, Kamal Nath asks Guv to ensure ‘release of MLAs’
In floor test discussion, Kamal Nath asks Guv to ensure ‘release of MLAs’
Kuldeep Sengar gets 10 yrs in prison for murder of Unnao rape survivor’s father
Kuldeep Sengar gets 10 yrs in prison for murder of Unnao rape survivor’s father
Sensex, Nifty make record recovery after halt in trading amid coronavirus fear
Sensex, Nifty make record recovery after halt in trading amid coronavirus fear
‘Govt in stupor’: Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over coronavirus-linked market crash
‘Govt in stupor’: Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over coronavirus-linked market crash
LIVE| ‘Will leave no stone unturned’: Modi vows to battle covid-19 pandemic
LIVE| ‘Will leave no stone unturned’: Modi vows to battle covid-19 pandemic
Aussie pacer quarantined from squad as coronavirus test results awaited
Aussie pacer quarantined from squad as coronavirus test results awaited
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus Impact

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports