Home / Other Sports / Asian Boxing Olympic qualifiers: Simranjit Kaur storms into finals, assures silver medal

Asian Boxing Olympic qualifiers: Simranjit Kaur storms into finals, assures silver medal

She defeated Chinese Taipei’s Shih-Yi Wu in the 60kg weight category semi-final.

other-sports Updated: Mar 10, 2020 22:20 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Amman
Simranjit Kaur
Simranjit Kaur(Twitter)
         

Boxer Simranjit Kaur on Tuesday stormed into the finals of the ongoing Asian Boxing Olympic qualifiers and with this, she has assured herself of a silver medal. She defeated Chinese Taipei’s Shih-Yi Wu in the 60kg weight category semi-final.

Earlier in the day, six-time world champion Mary Kom had to settle for a bronze medal as she lost her semi-final match.

She was defeated by China’s Yuan Chang in the semi-finals of the 51kg weight category.

While Vikas Krishnan stormed into the finals of the ongoing Asian Boxing Olympic qualifiers.

Krishnan defeated Kazakhstan’s Zhussupov Ablaikhan in the 69kg weight category.

On the other hand, Amit Panghal and Lovlina Borgohain had to settle for a bronze medal after suffering losses in their respective semi-final matches in the ongoing Asian Boxing Olympic qualifiers.

Borgohain faced a 0-5 loss against China’s Hong Gu in the 69kg weight category while Pangal was outclassed by China’s Jianguan Hu in the 52 kg category.

Simranjit, Mary Kom, Krishnan, Borgohain, and Panghal have already cemented their place in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after winning respective quotas.

Later in the day, Pooja Rani, Satish Kumar will be in action in their respective matches.

So far in the competition, Indian boxers have cemented eight Olympic quotas.

top news
