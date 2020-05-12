e-paper
Home / Other Sports / Asuka becomes new WWE Raw Women’s champion as Becky Lynch relinquishes title

Asuka becomes new WWE Raw Women’s champion as Becky Lynch relinquishes title

Lynch main-evented WrestleMania 35 where she defeated Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey to win the Raw Women’s Championship and then held it for more than a year.

other-sports Updated: May 12, 2020 19:07 IST
Asusa becomes the new Raw Women’s Champion as Becky Lynch relinquishes title.
Asusa becomes the new Raw Women’s Champion as Becky Lynch relinquishes title.(WWE)
         

Becky Lynch has been on a career-high since the end of 2018. The punch by Nia Jax broke Lynch’s nose but resurrected her career as she became an instant star in the world of sports. She was the talk of the town then and she rolled the floor with the initial push as Lynch became the biggest women’s wrestler in the WWE. Lynch main-evented WrestleMania 35 where she defeated Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey to win the Raw Women’s Championship and then held it for more than a year.

She again emerged victorious at WrestleMania 36 by defeating Shayna Baszler. However, her historic could not continue for long in 2020 as Becky announced on Monday Night Raw that she is pregnant and is relinquishing her Raw Women’s Championship with immediate effect.

Lynch is the longest-reigning Raw Women’s Champion in WWE’s history and is now stepping away from the ring without losing her title.

“You go and be a warrior because I’m going to go be a mother,” Lynch told Asuka, who became the new champion after winning the 2020 Money in the Bank.

Lynch is engaged to fellow wrestler and former WWE Champion Seth Rollins.

Becky admitted in a conversation with Hindustan Times that the wrestlers are not robots and some time off can do a whole lot of good for them.

‘At the end of the day, we are not robots and a little bit of time off can do people good. It can do your mind and body good. I have that break from that now and I am itching to go back now. I think there’s a balance there and I think we are getting there a little bit more as the time goes on. We are such a huge multi-media company and there are live events taking place, so a lot of talents sometimes get a break in between. And a lot of that is happening now and this (coronavirus pandemic) is just a whole different thing now,” Becky said.

