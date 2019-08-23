e-paper
Badminton World Championships: Saina Nehwal crashes out in pre-quarters

The eighth seeded Indian lost 21-15 25-27 12-21 against Blichfeldt, seeded 12th, in a marathon women’s singles match that lasted an hour and 12 minutes on Thursday.

Basel
File image of India shuttler Saina Nehwal.(PTI)
         

Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal crashed out of the BWF World Championships after suffering a three-game loss to Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in the pre-quarterfinals here.

Saina boasts of a silver (in 2015 Jakarta) and a bronze medal (2017 Glasgow) to her credit at the World Championships.

Saina’s compatriot and two-time silver medallist PV Sindhu, however, sailed into the quarterfinals with an easy 21-14 21-6 win over ninth seed Beiwan Zheng of the United States.

Sindhu will now face second seed Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 12:22 IST

