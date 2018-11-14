BFI delighted to host Women’s World Boxing C’ship

Ahead of the commencement of the AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships, Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh has expressed his delight over hosting the premium event here at the Indira Gandhi Stadium.

“I think it is a matter of great pride for India. It is an occasion for our boxers to participate in their own country and show their best performance,” Singh said.

While talking about the sport, Singh said that boxing is an empowering sport as it gifts women the ability to break out of social struggles to defeat stereotypes and show that they could do something by themselves.

A total of 73 countries and 325 boxers will be participating in this prestigious event, out of which the Indian athletes include — Mary Kom (48 Kg), Pinky Jangra (51 Kg), Manisha Maun (54 Kg), Sonia (57 Kg), L Sarita Devi (60 Kg), Simranjit Kaur (64 Kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69 Kg), Saweety Boora (75 Kg), Bhagyabati Kachari (81 Kg) and Seema Poonia (+81 Kg).

“It is absolutely wonderful that the world’s best boxers are here. 73 countries and 325 boxers are participating. This is the largest-ever world boxing championship in boxing history and we are absolutely delighted to host it,” Singh said.

“The team is led by Mary Kom, who is a legend in her own right, but each one of the boxers who is participating is a heroine for us and an example for millions of young girls in our country,” he added.

Talking about the boxing facilities, Singh said that BFI has provided the best of them in the world. “I think many foreign boxers have commented that these are the best possible facilities that they have seen both in terms of their stay and gymnasium facilities at the Indira Gandhi stadium,” he said.

When quizzed about the severe pollution in the capital, Singh said that it is unfortunate that there is a problem with pollution, however, this is not something unique. “Even our boxers go across the world and face the worst conditions too. In many countries, there are issues where you can’t train outside, so this is part and parcel of sport,” he added.

Meanwhile, when questioned about the denial of visa to Kosovo’s boxer Donjeta Sadiku for the upcoming event, Singh said that it is a sovereign issue between countries to resolve along with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

“This is a sovereign issue. It’s for the two countries to resolve along with IOC. We can only explain our perspective as a sporting federation,” Singh concluded.

The AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships is scheduled to begin from November 15, while the opening ceremony will take place later today in the city.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 13:42 IST