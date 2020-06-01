e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 01, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / BFI nominates Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishan for Khel Ratna

BFI nominates Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishan for Khel Ratna

The BFI has nominated world bronze-winning trio of Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Simranjit Kaur (64kg) and Manish Kaushik (63kg) for the Arjuna awards.

other-sports Updated: Jun 01, 2020 18:13 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Amit Panghal
Amit Panghal(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

The Boxing Federation of India on Monday nominated world silver-medallist Amit Panghal and the seasoned Vikas Krishan for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, picking only Olympic-bound names as its nominees for the annual honours.

Panghal (52kg), also an Asian Games champion, has not won any national sports award. He is being nominated for the Arjuna award for the past three years but has not been considered by the selection committee because of a 2012 “inadvertent” dope offence.

Commonwealth and Asian Games gold-medallist Krishan (69kg) won the Arjuna award in 2012.

The BFI has nominated world bronze-winning trio of Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Simranjit Kaur (64kg) and Manish Kaushik (63kg) for the Arjuna awards.

In its nominations for the Dronacharya awards, the BFI has finalised the names of national women’s coach Mohammed Ali Qamar and assistant coach Chhote Lal Yadav.

Yadav is also closely associated with six-time world champion M C Mary Kom.

The last day for filing nominations is Wednesday.

tags
top news
Summer crop prices hiked 50-80% for farmers in big Cabinet decision
Summer crop prices hiked 50-80% for farmers in big Cabinet decision
Govt removes 1,026 items from CAPF canteen in swadeshi push, then hits pause
Govt removes 1,026 items from CAPF canteen in swadeshi push, then hits pause
Hospitals only for Delhiites amid Covid-19 crisis? CM seeks public vote
Hospitals only for Delhiites amid Covid-19 crisis? CM seeks public vote
Live: Karnataka reports 187 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs
Live: Karnataka reports 187 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs
Elections to pending 18 Rajya Sabha seats on June 19: EC
Elections to pending 18 Rajya Sabha seats on June 19: EC
Airlines urged to keep middle seats empty or give ‘wrap-around gowns’
Airlines urged to keep middle seats empty or give ‘wrap-around gowns’
Russia to roll out its first approved Covid-19 drug next week
Russia to roll out its first approved Covid-19 drug next week
Aaditya Thackeray on unlocking Maharashtra | On The Record
Aaditya Thackeray on unlocking Maharashtra | On The Record
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaLockdown 4.0Covid-19lockdown 5.0R Madhavan BirthdayWajid KhanLockdown 5.0 restrictionsCOVID 19 Tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In