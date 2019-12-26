e-paper
Friday, Dec 27, 2019
Home / Other Sports / Boxer Sumit Sangwan gets one year ban for dope test failure

Boxer Sumit Sangwan gets one year ban for dope test failure

"Sumit Sangwan banned for 1 year with immediate effect for consuming the specified prohibited substance," NADA DG Navin Agarwal posted on his Twitter handle.

other-sports Updated: Dec 26, 2019 23:44 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Sumit Sangwan of India (L) in action with Yamaguchi Falcao Florentino of Brazil.
Sumit Sangwan of India (L) in action with Yamaguchi Falcao Florentino of Brazil.(Getty Images)
         

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) on Thursday handed former Asian silver medallist boxer Sumit Sangwan a one-year suspension for failing a dope test.

“Sumit Sangwan banned for 1 year with immediate effect for consuming the specified prohibited substance,” NADA DG Navin Agarwal posted on his Twitter handle.

Sangwan, who took part in the 2012 London Olympics, will not be able to participate in the Olympic qualifier trials.

Sangwan, whose ban starts from Thursday, tested positive for acetazolamide, which is listed as diuretics and masking agents under S5 of WADA’s 2019 Prohibited List.

“The Hearing Panel holds that since Athlete in the present case was negligent in consuming the specified prohibited substance without verifying its composition and elements and elements and without disclosing same in the doping form, he is liable for sanctions under Article 10.5.1 for ineligibility period of 1 year,” the order stated.

