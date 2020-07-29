BWF cancels all September events, postpones restart

other-sports

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 13:49 IST

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) postponed the season restart on Wednesday by cancelling all World Tour tournaments in September due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After consultation with the hosts, the BWF scrapped the Taipei Open (September 1-6), Korea Open (September 8-13), China Open (September 15-20) and Japan Open (September 22-27).

“These decisions to cancel tournaments are made in the best interest of the health of the players, spectators, volunteers and member associations,” BWF secretary general Thomas Lund said.

“The BWF will continue to adjust to changes to ensure any badminton activity 100% complies to the rules and regulations of the World Health Organization (WHO), local health authorities, and international and domestic travel restrictions.”

Unless the calendar is pushed back further, the Thomas and Uber Cup from October 3-11 in Aarhus, Denmark, is where the season will restart followed by the Denmark and French Open—both in October.

“Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu and others had entered for Taipei and Korea because yesterday was the last date for entry. But this (decision) is good and makes sense as countries and borders are not yet open,” said former chief national coach and Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy head coach U Vimal Kumar.