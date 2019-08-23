BWF World Championships: Praneeth enters semi-finals, assured of a medal

other-sports

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 19:22 IST

India’s B Sai Praneeth recorded a stunning straight-game win over Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie to seal the semifinal spot and end India’s 36-year agonising wait for a men’s singles medal at the BWF World Championships here on Friday.

World No. 19 Praneeth, who was awarded the Arjuna Award this year, notched up a 24-22, 21-14 win over Asian Games gold medallist and World No. 4 Jonatan in the quarterfinals to assure himself of a medal at the prestigious tournament.

Badminton legend Prakash Padukone was the first Indian to win a men’s singles medal -- a bronze -- in the 1983 World Championship.

Praneeth had won the Singapore Open in 2017 and finished runner-up in the Swiss Open early this year.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 19:22 IST