Other Sports / China's anti-doping agency halts testing due to coronavirus

China’s anti-doping agency halts testing due to coronavirus

The Chinese authorities reported 57 new deaths from the virus on Monday, taking the tally to 360 since the virus was detected late last year in the central city of Wuhan, where it is believed to have jumped from animals.

other-sports Updated: Feb 03, 2020 18:25 IST
Agence France-Presse
Lausanne
Medical workers in protective suits move a coronavirus patient into an isolation ward at the Second People's Hospital in Fuyang in central China's Anhui Province, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
Medical workers in protective suits move a coronavirus patient into an isolation ward at the Second People's Hospital in Fuyang in central China's Anhui Province, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP)
         

China’s state anti-doping agency (CHINADA) “temporarily” suspended testing on Monday less than six months before the Tokyo Olympics in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the International Testing Agency (ITA) told AFP.

“The situation is one of caution so as not to endanger athletes or test officials and while recognising the importance of anti-doping activities, the priorities are to maintain public health for all,” said the ITA.

The Olympics start on July 24.

CHINADA “will gradually resume testing as soon as the situation improves,” the ITA said, adding that it was examining whether “private providers” could conduct tests.

The virus has spread to more than 24 countries

A string of sports events in China have been cancelled.

All domestic football has been suspended and among the events either cancelled or postponed are the World Indoor athletics championships, Tokyo Olympics boxing and women’s basketball qualifiers and cycling’s Tour of Hainan.

Also cancelled are snooker’s China Open, badminton’s China Masters and golf’s LPGA Blue Bay tournament. The Chinese Formula E Grand Prix on March 21 was called off on Sunday.

PM Modi sets up GoM to oversee Indian response to coronavirus challenge
In NIA probe against Davinder Singh, former J-K MLA to be questioned soon
Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar for sharing stage with Amit Shah
‘Take a dip in Yamuna like PM Modi and CM Yogi’: Shah challenges Kejriwal
Agarwal for ODIs, Gill for Tests after Rohit ruled out of New Zealand tour
Budget 2020 won’t drag Indian economy out of worst slowdown, say economists
China lauds ‘iron ally’ Pak for not evacuating stranded from Wuhan
Yogi govt arrests 108 PFI members in 4 days over anti-CAA protest violence
