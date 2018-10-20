Christine takes four-shot lead at halfway mark

In terms of results, the 2016 Olympics yielded little for Christine Wolf, but triggered the desire to get better in golf. And the four-shot lead after the second day of the Hero Women’s Indian Open is seen by the Austrian as an offshoot of that “butterfly effect”.

Rio, for the 29-year-old, was an “overwhelming experience” and “having breakfast and dinner with the world’s best” no less intimidating. Perhaps that rubbed off on her golf as she slipped after two rounds to finish 43rd, but not before it led her to believe she could keep up with the best after staying in the top 20 early on.

Christine is now driven by the desire to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and a strong finish at the DLF Golf and Country Club will further her cause. Like her season on the Ladies European Tour (LET), starting the week well with identical rounds of four-under 68 has allowed breathing space.

“When you start the season well it takes the pressure off, allowing you to enjoy golf,” she said. The course layout to her liking this week, Christine found almost all the fairways and landed the ball close. The accuracy of her iron shots could be gauged from the birdie on the 8th, which was almost a tap-in.

That said, there is no lowering of guard as Christine is aware of the challenges that lie in wait. “You can’t get comfortable as every shot is a test of skill and temperament,” said Christine, reminding herself of her record at this course.

Armed with the lessons from Rio, Christine is out to get the job done this week. Currently 15th on the LET’s order of merit and not much left of the season, she is keen to make the most of it.

Tvesa rues misses

The best-placed Indian at T7, Tvesa Malik could have done better than the one-under 71 had she availed of the scoring opportunities towards the end of her round. Expectations soared after opening with two consecutive birdies, but thereafter, it was inconsistent golf. Tvesa, the order of merit winner on the domestic circuit, was aware of what she missed out on Friday. “I need to score consistently and in situations when it is needed,” said Tvesa as she looks to qualifying for the LET later this year.

Leaderboard

136: Christine Wolf (68, 68)

140: Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras (68, 72)

141: Tonje Daffinrud (66, 75)

142: Marianne Skarpnord (68, 74); Manon Molle (72, 70); Eleanor Givens (71, 71)

143: Tvesa Malik (72, 71); Nicole Larsen (74, 69); K Muangkhumsakul (72, 71); Celine Boutier (72, 71)

(Cut applied at seven-over 151)

First Published: Oct 20, 2018 08:37 IST