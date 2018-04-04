Commonwealth Games 2018 Gold Coast, Day 2, live updates

Following a glittering opening ceremony at the Carrara Stadium on Wednesday evening, action will unfold at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast. The main competition commences on Thursday with several Indians participating across various disciplines in the Australian coastal city. India finished fifth in Glasgow 2014 with 15 gold medals, 30 silver and 19 bronze. They will be eyeing a richer haul this time around. Get live updates of Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast here. (FULL SCHEDULE OF DAY 2)

As many as five disciplines will see medals being awarded on Thursday. They are: artistic gymnastics, track cycling, swimming, triathlon and weightlifting. Indian athletes will take part in all the events except triathlon.

Elsewhere, India will face Sri Lanka and later Pakistan in the mixed team badminton event while the women’s hockey team will take on Wales. India will challenge Jamaica in women’s basketball while among men, they will face Cameroon.

In boxing, pugilists will open their campaign while swimmers and weightlifters will be favourites to earn medals.