Coronavirus impact: Which sports events have been affected so far

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 22:11 IST

As the World Health Organisation declared the coroanvirus outbreak as a “pandemic” - a disease actively spreading globally - several sporting organisations are making a decision to either play out matches behind closed doors, or postpone matches or cancel them altogether. The NBA has suspended the season on Thursday, while La Liga also decided to suspend the tournament for atleast two weeks. In India, the ODI series between India and South Africa is likely to be played behind closed doors, while ISL final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC will also be played without spectators.

Here is a look at all the sporting events which have been affected by COVID-19 virus:

NBA:

Sport across the United States and Canada was gripped by coronavirus fears, with the NBA suspending its season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for COVID-19.

La Liga:

Real Madrid went into quarantine on Thursday as La Liga announced Spain’s top two divisions will be suspended for at least two weeks over the coronavirus. La Liga authorities made the decision after Real Madrid confirmed its senior football team is in quarantine after one of the club’s basketball players tested positive for the virus.

Champions League:

UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Real Madrid was postponed after the Spanish club was placed under quarantine on Thursday.

Premier League:

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal was postponed on Wednesday.

Indian Premier League:

The Indian Premier League is expected to be played behind closed doors after the Sports Ministry on Thursday asked all national federations to ensure that any sporting event in India is conducted without any public gathering amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Indian Super League:

The Indian Super League final between ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC on March 14 will be played without any spectators at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers said on Thursday.

I-League:

The remaining 28 matches of the I-League, including the marquee Kolkata derby between champions Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, are likely to be played in empty stadiums owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, an All India Football Federation official said.

Ranji Trophy:

The final day of the Ranji Trophy summit clash between Bengal and Saurashtra will be played without any spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI said on Thursday.

Pakistan Super League:

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday decided to hold the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) behind closed doors after the spread of novel coronavirus pandemic in Karachi and other parts of Pakistan.

Tennis:

The National tennis federation (AITA) on Thursday cancelled all domestic tournaments with immediate effect, following government’s health advisory to prevent the deadly COVID-19 pandemic from spreading. The ATP and WTA Miami Open was called off Thursday by Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, who declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak and began halting mass gatherings.

South Africa tour of India:

The remaining two one-dayers between India and South Africa are likely to be played in empty stadiums in Lucknow and Kolkata due to the dreaded novel coronavirus pandemic. The matches are scheduled to be held in March 15 (Lucknow) and March 18 (Kolkata).

Athletics Fed Cup:

Athletics Federation of India on Thursday said it will go ahead with the Federation Cup National Senior Championships in Patiala from April 10-13 but withdrew its invitation to five countries to participate in the meet in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

F1:

McLaren pulled out of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix Thursday after a team member tested positive for coronavirus, throwing the race into chaos.

Indian Open:

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has apprised the world body (BWF) on the latest travel advisory issued by the government, which might affect the India Open Super 500 tournament, a crucial event for the Tokyo Olympic qualification. The tournament is expected to play behind closed doors.

