Coronavirus pandemic: Postponement an option for Tokyo Olympics - IOC

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 23:51 IST

The International Olympic Committee is considering postponing the 2020 Olympics as one its options as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, IOC chief Thomas Bach told news agency AFP on Sunday. Bach added that the body will make a final decision in about four weeks The IOC has faced strong pressure to push back this summer’s Tokyo Games in the last few days from sporting federations and athletes worried about the health risk as the COVID-19 death tally continues to rise.

(More details awaited)