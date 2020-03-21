e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Coronavirus Pandemic: Olympics should definitely be postponed - Sharath Kamal

Coronavirus Pandemic: Olympics should definitely be postponed - Sharath Kamal

With the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) suspending all events until the end of April, next month’s Asian Olympic Qualifying event in Bangkok has also been postponed indefinitely.

other-sports Updated: Mar 21, 2020 19:17 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
File image of Sharath Kamal.
File image of Sharath Kamal.(File)
         

India’s veteran table tennis player Sharath Kamal is in line to play his fourth Olympics in July-August but he wants the IOC to postpone the mega event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sharath, who won his first title in 10 years when he won the ITTF Oman Open last week, is in self-quarantine ever since he returned from Muscat in the wee hours of Monday. With the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) suspending all events until the end of April, next month’s Asian Olympic Qualifying event in Bangkok has also been postponed indefinitely.

“As an athlete, I obviously want the Olympics to happen but it should not happen. The epicentre of the virus will keep changing, first it was China, now it is Italy and Iran too is badly affected in Asia. I don’t see the scenario being safe for the Olympics to start on time,” the 37-year-old told PTI.

“Everyone is talking about social distancing but it is one thing which won’t be possible at the Olympics. Thousands of athletes would be staying in the same village,” he said. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has not yet taken a call on the Summer Games with its president Thomas Bach saying earlier this week that it would be “premature” to do so. More than 11,000 have succumbed to the virus worldwide. Sharath, who is world number 38, and 31st-ranked G Sathiyan, are well placed to qualify on the basis of their rankings even if the qualifications event don’t take place due to the pandemic.

“There are no events happening at the moment so no change in the rankings. If things stay the way they are, we should qualify with our rankings,” he added.

top news
Vasundhara Raje, Dushyant Singh test Covid-19 negative among Kanika’s contacts
Vasundhara Raje, Dushyant Singh test Covid-19 negative among Kanika’s contacts
22 rebel Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh join BJP
22 rebel Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh join BJP
Covid-19 LIVE| Let us stand united in braving coronavirus: Sonia Gandhi
Covid-19 LIVE| Let us stand united in braving coronavirus: Sonia Gandhi
Covid-19: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces financial relief for poor
Covid-19: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces financial relief for poor
Tata Motors ready to halt Pune plant if coronavirus concerns deepen
Tata Motors ready to halt Pune plant if coronavirus concerns deepen
The Platform review: Nasty Netflix thriller is great reason to stay at home
The Platform review: Nasty Netflix thriller is great reason to stay at home
Mary Kom breaks quarantine protocol amid coronavirus scare
Mary Kom breaks quarantine protocol amid coronavirus scare
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports