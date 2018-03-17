Daria Kasatkina upsets Venus Williams, to play Naomi Osaka in Indian Wells final
Daria Kasatkina won a marathon 4-6 6-4 7-5 battle against Venus Williams at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday to advance to her first final at Indian Wells. Naomi Osaka stunned top seed Simona Halep.other sports Updated: Mar 17, 2018 12:20 IST
Daria Kasatkina upset Venus Williams 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in a nearly three-hour baseline struggle to reach the final of the BNP Paribas Open on Friday night. Kasatkina was two points from defeat, trailing 4-5 and 0-30 in the third set when Williams committed four straight errors as the 20-year-old Russian tied it 5-all.
Venus Williams won just two more points as Kasatkina took the last two games to close out the match in 2 hours, 48 minutes. Kasatkina dropped her racket near the baseline and covered her face with her hands as she walked to the net.
After shaking hands, Daria Kasatkina pumped her fists and shook her head slightly as if in disbelief at beating the 37-year-old American and advancing to the biggest final of her young career.
.@Naomi_Osaka_ downs World No. 1 Halep, 6-3, 6-0!— WTA (@WTA) March 17, 2018
Will face Kasatkina in first Premier Mandatory final at @BNPPARIBASOPEN! #BNPPO18 pic.twitter.com/Of6djF3Pc2
Kasatkina will face Naomi Osaka, a 20-year-old from Japan, in the final. Osaka stunned top-seeded Simona Halep 6-3, 6-0.
AGE ADVANTAGE
After losing the first set, Kasatkina was visited by her coach on court. Philippe Dehaes told her, “She’s 37, you’re 20. Make her work a lot.”
When she wasn’t trading shots from the baseline, a nervy Kasatkina fooled Williams with drop shots, including two that landed just over the net near the sideline. The Russian tossed up lobs over the 6-foot-1 American - some worked, some didn’t, but she was undeterred.
There were 14 service breaks in the match.
Venus Williams rallied from 3-1 down to win the first set. She trailed 3-1 again in the second and tied it 3-all when Kasatkina was broken on a double fault.
EPIC GAME
Daria Kasatkina won the last four games in a row to take the second set. The players duelled through eight deuces in an epic eighth game, with the Russian turning back six break points against her. Venus Williams pulled a forehand wide to lose the game.
Kasatkina’s coach visited her again before the third set.
.@DKasatkina lands the perfect drop shot! #BNPPO18 pic.twitter.com/gUB8UliXUi— WTA (@WTA) March 17, 2018
“You go for it?” he asked her.
“Sure,” she replied, and they slapped hands.
Venua Williams served a love game to go up 5-4. She led love-30 on Kasatkina’s serve in the next game before her forehand deserted her.
Williams double-faulted twice in a row to drop serve and trail 6-5. Kasatkina won on her second match point when Williams netted a backhand.
Kasatkina now owns a 2-1 record against Williams, who won 10-8 in the third round at Wimbledon in 2016.
.@DKasatkina dazzles to reach her first Premier Mandatory final at @BNPPARIBASOPEN!— WTA (@WTA) March 17, 2018
She outlasts Williams, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5! #BNPPO18 pic.twitter.com/9b7FRWbLxT
Juan Martin del Potro defeated No. 31 seed Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, and Milos Raonic beat 18th-seeded American Sam Querrey 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 to reach the men’s semifinals.