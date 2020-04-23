e-paper
Delayed World Games has new logo and title

The event was initially scheduled for July 2021, but it will now be held in July 2022 to accommodate the one-year postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics.

other-sports Updated: Apr 23, 2020 09:53 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Washington
The World Games Logo
The World Games Logo(Twitter)
         

The World Games in Birmingham, Alabama has unveiled an updated logo and title after being delayed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Olympic-style competition for sports and events that are not on the Summer Games program will now be known as The World Games 2022.

While those games will continue to be known as “Tokyo 2020,” the World Games decided to go with a more accurate moniker.

The organizing committee also unveiled a new website.

