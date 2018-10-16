Denmark Open: PV Sindhu stunned by unseeded Beiwen Zhang in opening round

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out of the ongoing Denmark Open after being stunned by unseeded American player Beiwen Zhang in the opening round of the women’s singles event here on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old suffered an unexpected 17-21, 21-16, 18-21 defeat at the hands of Zhang to make a first-round exit from the tournament.

The American shuttler looked strong right from the opening game after she raced ahead of Sindhu in the initial stages of the match. The Indian, however, fought back hard but the effort was not strong enough to chasm the point gap.

Eventually, Zhang registered a convincing 21-17 win in the first game.

In the tight second game of the match, Sindhu improved her performance as she was not letting her opponent to move ahead like it had happened in the first game.

With the scoreline reading 16-14 in Sindhu’s favour, Zhang hit back strongly and reduced the point gap to one point. The Indian shuttler, however, constantly backed her and won the game 21-16.

In the deciding game, the American again showed some dominance and, at one point, was leading the game 12-8. Sindhu hit back and without wasting much time gained a crucial one-point lead to make t 14-13 in her favour.

The contest was close but in the end, it was American shuttler who showed the door to Sindhu by clinching the deciding game 21-18.

This is for the third consecutive time that Zhang has defeated Sindhu.

