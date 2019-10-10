e-paper
Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

‘Descend into diabolical world’: The Undertaker advertised for Comic-Con India event this weekend

The Undertaker has been advertised for Comic-Con India event which is set to take place this weekend in Hyderabad.

other-sports Updated: Oct 10, 2019 15:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Undertaker is set to visit India.
The Undertaker is set to visit India.(WWE)
         

The Undertaker is one of the most popular WWE wrestlers in the world. He might not be making a regular appearance in the ring, but there seems to be no decline in his popularity among the pro-wrestling fans. The former World Champion has reportedly signed a “lifetime contract” with the pro-wrestling industry, which means he would be making an appearance for WWE as and when he is required, till the time he hangs up his boots.

The Deadman, as part of the reported deal, is also expected to make an appearance for WWE promotional events. Now, in a surprising turn of events, The Undertaker has been advertised for Comic-Con event which is set to take place this weekend in Hyderabad.

WWE India on Twitter posted an advert for the event, which will take place at the Hitex Exhibition Center in Hyderabad on October 12 and October 13. “Here’s your chance to rise from #TheDeadman’s casket... when you experience the world of #Undertaker at this year’s @ComicConIndia!,” the tweet said.

 

It remains unclear though, whether the professional wrestler will be arriving himself for the event, or this will be an event which will just feature his props - casket and graveyard.

According to Wrestling Inc, the Undertaker might be coming to India, though there appears to be a discrepancy his schedule, as he is also advertised to make an appearance at Scotland Comic Con on Sunday. The pro wrestling website claims that Taker might be coming to Hyderabad on Saturday, and will head to Scotland on Sunday.

The Undertaker is also advertised to make an in-ring appearance in the upcoming pay-per-view Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia which is set to take place in last week of October.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 15:23 IST

