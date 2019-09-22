Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to present special Rs 35 lakh ‘BMF’ belt at UFC 244, confirms Dana White

other-sports

It has been speculated for long that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is going to be present at the Madison Square Garden when Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz face each other for the title of “Baddest Mother F*****r” at UFC 244. This is not a joke as UFC President Dana White has confirmed that the company is indeed preparing a special belt for the winner of the bout. It is a special event which will also see WWE legend and Hollywood superstar The Rock become the official presenter for the belt to the winner of the fight.

White has confirmed that the belt will cost in the region of $50,000 to make. This roughly comes around to be Rs 35 lakhs in Indian currency.

“That’s a good question. I think the belt’s like 50 grand,” he told TMZ Sports.

White then went on to confirm that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has confirmed his presence for the show and he will be the one to crown the ‘BMF’ title to winner.

“He’s gonna,” he said. “He’s taking my job. Listen, if The Rock wants to do it, The Rock gets what The Rock wants,” confirmed White.

The idea of the bout and the title came from Diaz who proclaimed after winning his match at UFC 241 that his next fight would see him defending the “baddest mother [expletive] in the game belt.” He then proceeded to call out Masvidal.

It was thought to be a joke but sometimes jokes to become a reality as this is now the main event of the card.

Masvidal had taken the initiative to invite ‘The Rock’ for the event and tweeted the former WWE champion about his availability for UFC 244. Johnson tweeted him and confirmed that he will be the one presenting the belt at the show.

Doing all I can to make this fight. If I can and you win, I’ll put the belt around your waist at MSG - consider it done. Already shaping up to be one of the biggest and most electrifying fights in @ufc history. Can’t wait. @GamebredFighter @NateDiaz209 #respect #BMF #UFC244 ⚡️ https://t.co/nVTIeBtkgv — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 9, 2019

So despite no ‘real’ title belts being defended at the event, UFC 244 is quickly becoming a must-see attraction for the fighting fans.

