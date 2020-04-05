e-paper
Ex-Scotland rugby captain and head coach Dougie Morgan dies

During his tenure, Scotland reached the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals in South Africa and posted their first victory over France in Paris in 26 years.

other-sports Updated: Apr 05, 2020 23:23 IST
Agence France-Presse
London
Former Scotland rugby captain Dougie Morgan has died at the age of 73 after an illness, Scottish Rugby confirmed on Sunday.

The scrum-half was capped 21 times for Scotland between 1973 and 1978 and played two Test matches for the British and Irish Lions on their 1977 tour of New Zealand.

After retiring Morgan moved into coaching and became Scotland head coach in the 1993-94 season.

Former Lions manager Ian McGeechan said: “Dougie had a deep understanding of the game and was tactically very aware. I will never forget him standing on (Wales player) Gareth Edwards’ foot to distract him whilst trying to put the ball into the scrum, an approach which stopped Wales playing and we ultimately won the game.”

He added: “On and off the field he was a great friend and companion. I have memories I will always cherish and be very thankful for knowing Dougie.”

