Exclusive: Want to see myself as World No 1 - PV Sindhu

Following her 2016 Rio Olympic Games success, PV Sindhu’s career graph has soared. After clinching silver at the World Championships, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and India Open, among other, the crowning glory came at the 2018 World Tour Finals where she won gold. Sindhu spoke exclusively to Hindustan Times on the sidelines of the an event in Mumbai.

Excerpts:

Q: Five silver medals and ending 2018 with the World Tour Finals gold. How has it boosted your morale?

A: I’m happy that I ended the year on a good note. It gives me a lot of confidence. I hope 2019 will be a really good year. It is also the qualification year for the Olympics.

Q: The All England is a little over a month away. Do you consider yourself favourite?

A: Yeah. It is one of the best tournaments. I’m preparing for it but right now we have the nationals. It (All England) is not going to be easy because everybody is going to be at their best.

Q: Carolina Marin has a knee injury and Tai Tzu Ying is recovering from a wrist injury. Does that make you the favourite?

A: I don’t think so because a lot of players are doing great. I think Chen Yufei and He Bingjiao are doing quite well. You need to play your game and give your best because I feel that on that day, whoever gives their best emerges winner.

Q: You lost to Marin in straight games at the Indonesia Masters recently. How do you recover mentally after losing like this?

A: I think I made a lot of unforced errors and that is not the way I play. But I need to take it positively and learn from my mistakes. I hope to come back stronger.

Q: Your thoughts on the international federation’s latest rules stipulating the minimum number of tournaments one has to play every year?

A: I think they have made it compulsory to play some tournaments. But for that, you have to be physically and mentally strong because sometimes you are fatigued and you can’t play. So, if you have to skip tournaments then you have to. You don’t have any other choice. It’s important you give your 100 per cent rather than just go there, play and come back.

Q: What’s your aim for 2019?

A: I need to keep myself fit because there are a couple of Super Series and World Championships, and after that the Olympic qualification.

Q: Is world No 1 rank possible, or is it elusive?

A: Definitely, yes. I want to see myself as the world No 1. Right now, I think I’m three or four. The top five-six players are separated by a few points, so you never know.

