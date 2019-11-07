Eyeing Tokyo slot, para-athletes start Worlds campaign

other-sports

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 09:09 IST

With the change in rule for Tokyo Paralympics berth allocation—top-four in the world meet will now get direct berths—Indian para-athletes are optimistic about putting up a good show at the World Para Athletics Championships in Doha, starting Thursday.

In the previous edition in London 2017, India clinched five medals, including a gold and two silvers. Javelin world champion Sunder Singh Gujar, whose left hand was amputated, will be defending his title while leading India’s 32-member contingent.

“Looking into the current performance and world ranking of Indian athletes, we are expecting more medals than London,” national coach Satyanarayana said from Doha. “Moreover, an opportunity to win a direct quota for Tokyo 2020 will motivate our players, especially the top rankers, to make a podium finish.”

Earlier, the top-two finishers at the 2015 World Championships were awarded direct quota places for the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

“In the last couple of years, especially post the Rio Games, the standard of Indian para athletes has really gone up. For example, our current lineup for high jump (T42 category) is so strong that even Rio Paralympics and Worlds bronze medallist Varun Bhati couldn’t find a place in the squad,” said Satyanarayana.

“In the world rankings, four out of the top-five are Indians. In the Doha squad, all three high jumpers (Rio Games champion T Mariyappan, 2017 Worlds silver medallist Sharad Kumar and Ramsingbhai Govindbhai) are capable of winning medals.”

Javelin another stronghold

Apart from high jump, men’s javelin is another event which is ruled by Indians. Devendra Jhajharia won gold (F-46 category) during the 2016 Rio Paralympics and in the previous edition of World Championship, Gujar clinched the gold.

Also, there are three Indians in the top-five of world rankings (F-46 category). In other categories too, Indian throwers are among the top-rankers.

Eyeing a hat-trick

Wheelchair bound Amit Saroha is looking for a record third successive medal at the Worlds after winning silver in men’s club throw (F-51) in 2015 and 2017.

If he’s able to repeat the performance, he’d go on to be the first-Indian para-athlete to complete a hat-trick of medals at Worlds.

“During training I am regularly touching 30m mark and if I am able to do it on D-day I will be in the medal bracket. But being on the wheelchair there are multiple health issues that we have to take care of,” said 34-year-old Saroha from Dubai.

“Moreover if I win the Tokyo berth here, I’ll be relived of the mental pressure of qualifying for the Paralympics and can plan my training schedule accordingly.”

Though the para-athletes are winning medals at the international level, the de-recognition of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) by the sports ministry doesn’t help matters.

“The de-recognition of PCI is not effecting sportspersons as the national camps are taking place as usual and athletes are getting all the facilities. The only issue is that there is limited window for new entrants as we didn’t have a national championship for the last one-and-half-years,” said a former international para-athlete on condition of anonymity.