Home / Other Sports / F1 champion Lewis Hamilton says he’s self-isolating amid coronavirus scare

F1 champion Lewis Hamilton says he's self-isolating amid coronavirus scare

Hamilton was at a charity event in London on March 4 also attended by actor Idris Elba and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of the Canadian prime minister.

other-sports Updated: Mar 21, 2020 17:07 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
London
Melbourne: Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain poses for a photo at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne, Thursday, March 12, 2020. AP/PTI(AP12-03-2020_000229B)
Melbourne: Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain poses for a photo at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne, Thursday, March 12, 2020. AP/PTI(AP12-03-2020_000229B)
         

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton says he has been self-isolating for more than a week after meeting people who later tested positive for the new coronavirus.Hamilton was at a charity event in London on March 4 also attended by actor Idris Elba and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of the Canadian prime minister. Both were later found to have the virus.

In a message on social media, Hamilton says he’s shown “zero symptoms” but has been isolating himself from other people ever since March 13, when the Australian Grand Prix was called off.

Hamilton said that “I did speak to my doctor and double checked if I needed to take a test but, the truth is there is a limited amount of tests available and there are people who need it more than I do.”

