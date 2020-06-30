e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / F1 drivers discuss whether to take a knee at season opener

F1 drivers discuss whether to take a knee at season opener

“We will do whatever we can to show that we care and respect everyone,” Norris said.”We will do what is right when the time comes.” Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has been vocal about Black Lives Matter and F1’s diversity issues.

other-sports Updated: Jun 30, 2020 17:53 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
London
Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas leads Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton at the first corner of the race.
Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas leads Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton at the first corner of the race.(REUTERS)
         

Formula One drivers will discuss taking a knee at the opening race of the delayed season in Austria on Sunday.

“Some of the drivers have already been speaking,” McLaren driver Lando Norris said. “If we are going to do it, we should all do it as a grid. It will be discussed following the drivers’ briefing with the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association on Friday.”The Black Lives Matter movement has been supported by soccer players in Germany, Italy and England taking a knee before and during games.

“We will do whatever we can to show that we care and respect everyone,” Norris said.”We will do what is right when the time comes.” Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has been vocal about Black Lives Matter and F1’s diversity issues.

Like Hamilton, Norris will carry the “End Racism” message on his car this season.

The 20-year old driver recently encouraged his social media following to sign petitions following Hamilton’s criticism of his peers for staying silent on the matter.

“I want to do better than any other driver, but everyone should be given the same opportunity and treated the same,” Norris said. “It is not fair that people get treated differently because of their race.

“This sport reaches millions of people and the more we can do as drivers, teams, and as a community in Formula One, the bigger impact we can have.”

tags
top news
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
‘Not able to cope’: Bengal sends SOS to Centre, seeks nod to run Metro trains
‘Not able to cope’: Bengal sends SOS to Centre, seeks nod to run Metro trains
Terror launch pads across LoC active, but we are ready, says J-K DGP
Terror launch pads across LoC active, but we are ready, says J-K DGP
France conveys ‘steadfast support’ to India amid standoff with China
France conveys ‘steadfast support’ to India amid standoff with China
Bombay HC suspends FIRs against Arnab Goswami, says ‘prima facie no case’
Bombay HC suspends FIRs against Arnab Goswami, says ‘prima facie no case’
‘Rohit Sharma probably among top 3 or 5 openers of all time’
‘Rohit Sharma probably among top 3 or 5 openers of all time’
Beijing’s 1st response to ban on 59 China-linked apps talks of cooperation
Beijing’s 1st response to ban on 59 China-linked apps talks of cooperation
Chinese apps banned: Alternatives to TikTok, CamScanner, ES File Explorer
Chinese apps banned: Alternatives to TikTok, CamScanner, ES File Explorer
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In