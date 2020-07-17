e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / F1 proving to be a bruising experience for Lando Norris

F1 proving to be a bruising experience for Lando Norris

He flew back home to Britain for checks earlier this week after feeling chest pains at last weekend’s Styrian Grand Prix in Austria, where he finished fifth to move up to third in the overall standings.

other-sports Updated: Jul 17, 2020 10:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Budapest
McLaren's Lando Norris wears a protective face mask during a press conference.
McLaren's Lando Norris wears a protective face mask during a press conference.(REUTERS)
         

Jumping back into a Formula One car after a long break proved to be a bruising experience for McLaren driver Lando Norris.

He flew back home to Britain for checks earlier this week after feeling chest pains at last weekend’s Styrian Grand Prix in Austria, where he finished fifth to move up to third in the overall standings.

“I went back to the UK in the last few days to go and see some specialists and get scans and so on,” Norris said Thursday ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.”We diagnosed what the problem was. It’s not something that’s going to completely heal overnight but I’m much better than I was on the weekend.” The F1 season was postponed four months because of the coronavirus pandemic, pushing it back from March to July.

Norris thinks that was the root cause of the pains, because after finishing an impressive third at the season-opening Austrian GP he started feeling some strange side-effects.

“It’s just bruising from being out of a Formula One car for so long and getting back into it straight into a race weekend and doing so many laps,” he said. “After we did the first weekend I had a few days off in between and it then hit my body a few days after. (I was) a bit bruised and so on, but that was it.”In Austria, the 20-year-old became the youngest British driver to make the podium in F1 and the third-youngest overall behind Lance Stroll and Max Verstappen.

His impressive speed was evident when he also picked up a bonus point for the fastest lap in that race.

Heading into Sunday’s race at the Hungaroring he sits behind the Mercedes cars of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, who leads the championship.

tags
top news
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
Cong demands FIR against Union minister, targets BJP over Rajasthan crisis
Cong demands FIR against Union minister, targets BJP over Rajasthan crisis
Defence minister Rajnath Singh in Leh amid India-China LAC stand-off
Defence minister Rajnath Singh in Leh amid India-China LAC stand-off
Want to do everything possible to keep peace for people of India, China: Trump
Want to do everything possible to keep peace for people of India, China: Trump
LIVE: With 718 new cases, Odisha’s Covid-19 tally crosses 16,000
LIVE: With 718 new cases, Odisha’s Covid-19 tally crosses 16,000
Hyundai sells 100,000 units of Kona EV worldwide
Hyundai sells 100,000 units of Kona EV worldwide
India records another biggest 24-hour jump in Covid-19 cases, deaths
India records another biggest 24-hour jump in Covid-19 cases, deaths
Covid: India crosses 1 million mark and half of active cases in 10 cities
Covid: India crosses 1 million mark and half of active cases in 10 cities
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In