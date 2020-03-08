e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / Flandy Limpele resigns as Indian badminton doubles coach

Flandy Limpele resigns as Indian badminton doubles coach

Limpele, who was hired by the Badminton Association of India to replace Malaysia’s Tan Kim Her last March, has played a crucial role in the Indian men’s pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy’s rise in the international circuit.

other-sports Updated: Mar 08, 2020 22:24 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image.(File)
         

With little over four months to go for the Tokyo Olympics, Indonesia’s Flandy Limpele has stepped down as India’s doubles coach, citing family reasons. Limpele, who was hired by the Badminton Association of India to replace Malaysia’s Tan Kim Her last March, has played a crucial role in the Indian men’s pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy’s rise in the international circuit. On Saturday, Limpele flew back home. “I had spoken to Gopichand last Monday that I want to resign but I decided to stay back due to the All England and European tournaments but it turns out the players cancelled their trip for All England,” Limpele told PTI.

“I feel doubles department is not as favourite as singles. It is unfortunate that it has less love than singles but having said that it is just one of the reasons. The main reason for my departure is personal. “I wish all the best to the Indian team, they have good coaches.” Last December, Limpele had criticised the Indian players, saying their poor attitude of and lack of team work is affecting the growth of the doubles game in the country.

Asked if attitude of the players was one of the reasons behind his departure, Limpele said: “No, nothing to do with attitude, the reason is personal.” BAI too issued a statement, informing about his resignation.

“Owing to family reasons, Indian doubles coach, Flandy Limpele has decided to move on and has resigned from his current position as the doubles coach for the Indian badminton team,” it said. “The doubles team is currently being trained in Hyderabad by a team of expert coaches - Namrih Suroto and Dwi Kristiawan (foreign coaches) along with Indian counterparts, Vijay Deep, Pradnya Gadre and Arun Vishnu alongside Chief National Coach, P Gopichand.”

Chirag and Satwik, who won the Thailand Open Super 500 and reached the finals of French Open Super 750 to eventually reach the world no 10 under Limpele, described it as a big setback ahead of the Tokyo Games. “We came to know yesterday. He messaged us informing that he is leaving. It is a big setback for us as Olympics is just four months away,” Chirag told PTI.

“We have Dwi (Kristiawan), who has been training us and now I guess Namrih too might help us. Lets see, how it goes. Can’t help it now.” Limpele is India’s fourth foreign coach to have resigned without completing the tenure.

Korean Kim Ji Hyun, who had guided P V Sindhu to a world championship gold, was the last one to make an unceremonious exit last September. Renowned Indonesian coach Mulyo Handoyo, who had guided the men’s singles shuttlers on the world stage, had resigned abruptly in late 2017 from, citing personal reasons. He later joined the Singapore squad.

Malaysia’s Tan Kim Her had also stepped down as India’s doubles coach early last year, 18 months before his tenure was to end. Meanwhile, Agus Dwi Santoso of Indonesia, who was recently hired to coach the singles players, will be arriving in India on March 10 and will resume duty from March 11 in Hyderabad.

tags
top news
RBI assures deposits in banks safe after Yes Bank crisis
RBI assures deposits in banks safe after Yes Bank crisis
Coronavirus live: Efforts on to evacuate Indians from Iran, says Jaishankar
Coronavirus live: Efforts on to evacuate Indians from Iran, says Jaishankar
Yes Bank founder’s daughter stopped at Mumbai Airport on way to London
Yes Bank founder’s daughter stopped at Mumbai Airport on way to London
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
How 4 women are using tech to make a mark
How 4 women are using tech to make a mark
Decoding the YES Bank crisis | HT Editorial
Decoding the YES Bank crisis | HT Editorial
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
Coronavirus: 3 confirmed infections in Delhi; 337 more being quarantined
Coronavirus: 3 confirmed infections in Delhi; 337 more being quarantined
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports