e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Former NBA player Jeremy Lin pledges up to $1 mn to coronavirus battle

Former NBA player Jeremy Lin pledges up to $1 mn to coronavirus battle

The 31-year-old, whose 2012 heroics for the New York Knicks were dubbed “Linsanity”, will donate $500,000 and said he would also match all donations up to an additional $500,000.

other-sports Updated: Apr 13, 2020 22:44 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Beijing
New York Knicks' Jeremy Lin (C) talks with teammates Carmelo Anthony (L) and Amare Stoudemire (R).
New York Knicks' Jeremy Lin (C) talks with teammates Carmelo Anthony (L) and Amare Stoudemire (R).(AP)
         

Former NBA guard Jeremy Lin, the first Asian-American to win an NBA title, pledged up to $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts on Monday.

The 31-year-old, whose 2012 heroics for the New York Knicks were dubbed “Linsanity”, will donate $500,000 and said he would also match all donations up to an additional $500,000.

Lin, who now plays for Beijing Ducks in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) after winning the 2019 NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors, last month tore into US President Donald Trump for “empowering” racism by calling coronavirus a Chinese disease.

Coronavirus emerged in central China in December before spreading across the world as a pandemic, with the United States increasingly hard hit.

Lin on Monday returned to the same theme on The Players’ Tribune website in a first-person piece titled “The Darkness Has Not Overcome It”.

“One simple way to be the light is to support organisations doing crucial work during the crisis,” Lin wrote in making his pledge.

“You know, my whole life, I’ve been treated a certain way because I’m Asian,” Lin added, mentioning some of the racial stereotypes he has been subjected to.

“I’ve even been asked if I can see. I’ve been told to go back to where I came from.

“During the height of ‘Linsanity’ I was still the butt of many Asian jokes.”

Lin, in Beijing awaiting the restart of the CBA season after the health emergency eased in China, urged people all over the world, irrespective of race or country, to pull together.

“No one knows how devastating the impact of this crisis will be, but the projections aren’t good,” Lin wrote.

“We’re going to be recovering from this for a long time.

“But in the process, there will be so, so many opportunities to choose light.”

tags
top news
India issues 2 back-to-back demarche to Pak for violations. But first a phone call
India issues 2 back-to-back demarche to Pak for violations. But first a phone call
China rejects reports that first Covid-19 case occurred in November
China rejects reports that first Covid-19 case occurred in November
Covid-19 vaccine likely by September: Oxford expert
Covid-19 vaccine likely by September: Oxford expert
If you have the SuperVPN app on your phone, delete it!
If you have the SuperVPN app on your phone, delete it!
‘Expected better from him’: Afridi disappointed with Kapil Dev’s response
‘Expected better from him’: Afridi disappointed with Kapil Dev’s response
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Paramilitary may be called: Maha minister’s hint as Covid cases cross 2,000
Paramilitary may be called: Maha minister’s hint as Covid cases cross 2,000
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports