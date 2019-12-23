e-paper
Former WWE Intercontinental champion can be headed to AEW

Former WWE Intercontinental champion Ryback has not wrestled for some time because of his previous injuries and resultant surgeries in the recent past.

Dec 23, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ryback can become the latest wrestler to join All Elite Wrestling (AEW). (WWE)
         

Former WWE Intercontinental champion Ryback can become the latest wrestler to join All Elite Wrestling (AEW) as he dropped a massive hint on social media. Ryback posted a picture of himself with Cody Rhodes in front of a Christmas tree with 2020 #FeedMeMore included in the caption. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion left WWE in 2016 and since then, he has worked a bit it in the independent circuit. However, he has not wrestled for some time because of his previous injuries and resultant surgeries in the recent past.

 

Earlier in the Big Guy podcast, Ryback said that he will be more open to joining AEW than going back to WWE.

“I’m very open about this, once I am completely healthy and I spoke with Chris Van Vliet about this, that once I am healthy, I am going to make the phone call to Cody Rhodes,” revealed Ryback.

“I feel that it is a travesty that CM Punk didn’t go there because it would have been huge. I look at this in pro wrestling and what that company has done it is really disheartening, and for me personally, I am going to have to do a lot of self-reflecting. Do I go back and get what I want and go there and have some goals that I had and fulfill that or say, look at what this company has done? I have all this s**t that they have done to me personally. The stuff they put out, or I say, you know what, I want to be part of that team that may be part of the future and may become the change in pro wrestling. That is what all talent has to ask themselves when deciding between WWE and AEW.

“Again, AEW is very new and there are some things that they are doing that we may not agree on but they are trying their best. I look at it like we can be part of a major change for the future of human beings to be treated better and I think all wrestlers have to ask themselves that question. So, I am hoping AEW continues to do well because I think it is going to force WWE to change.”

