French wrestler Zelimkhan Khadjiev suspended over doping

other-sports

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 21:26 IST

French wrestler Zelimkhan Khadjiev, a world bronze medallist who has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, has returned a positive doping test and has been provisonally suspended, the international wrestling federation announced Friday.

The freestyle wrestler, of Chechen heritage, tested positive for an unspecified drug at September’s world championships in Kazakhstan, where he finished third in the under-75kg category.

World junior champion in 2014, the 25-year-old Khadjiev arrived in France at the age of 10, going on to win two European silver medals and represent Les Bleus at the 2016 Rio Olympics.