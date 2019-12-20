e-paper
French wrestler Zelimkhan Khadjiev suspended over doping

The freestyle wrestler, of Chechen heritage, tested positive for an unspecified drug at September’s world championships in Kazakhstan, where he finished third in the under-75kg category.

other-sports Updated: Dec 20, 2019 21:26 IST
AFP
AFP
Lausanne
Representative image.
Representative image.(REUTERS)
         

French wrestler Zelimkhan Khadjiev, a world bronze medallist who has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, has returned a positive doping test and has been provisonally suspended, the international wrestling federation announced Friday.

The freestyle wrestler, of Chechen heritage, tested positive for an unspecified drug at September’s world championships in Kazakhstan, where he finished third in the under-75kg category.

World junior champion in 2014, the 25-year-old Khadjiev arrived in France at the age of 10, going on to win two European silver medals and represent Les Bleus at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

