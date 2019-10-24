e-paper
Gunasekaran wins 3rd gold, Shivpal too bags top honours in World Military Games

After claiming top honours in the men’s disabled 100m and 400m IT1 events earlier, Gunasekaran won the gold in men’s disabled 200m IT1 event with a timing of 24.31s.

other-sports Updated: Oct 24, 2019 16:19 IST
PTI
PTI
Wuhan (China),
Para-athlete Anandan Gunasekaran
Para-athlete Anandan Gunasekaran(Twitter)
         

Para-athlete Anandan Gunasekaran clinched his third gold of the event, while javelin thrower Shivpal Singh bagged another yellow metal for the country as India continued their fine show at the ongoing 7th CISM World Military Games here on Thursday.

Fajardo Pardo Teodicelo of Colombia (26.11s) won the silver in men's disabled 200m IT1 event, while Peru's Casa Jose (27.33s) bagged the bronze.

Fajardo Pardo Teodicelo of Colombia (26.11s) won the silver in men’s disabled 200m IT1 event, while Peru’s Casa Jose (27.33s) bagged the bronze.

Shivpal, 24, who hails from Chandauli village near Varanasi, increased India’s tally by clinching the gold in javelin throw with a best effort of 83.33m.

Poland’s Krukowski Marcin clinched the silver by hurling the spear to a distance of 78.17m, while the bronze went to Sri Lanka’s Ranasinghe Mudiyaneselage Sumedha Jagath (75.35m). Shivpal had earlier won a silver medal in the Asian Championships in Doha in April this year with a personal best throw of 86.23m.

In 25m center fire pistol men individual event, 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist marksman Gurpreet Singh claimed the bronze medal with a total score of 585.

The gold in this event went to Ukraine’s Korostylov Pavlo, while China’s Yao Zhaonan won the bronze. Aneesh Kumar Surendran Pillai and Virender are the other gold medal winners for India in men’s disabled shot put categories.

India have so far garnered seven medals from the Games, which includes six gold and one bronze.

The World Military Games are being held in China for the first time where over 10,000 athletes from more than 140 nations are participating across 27 disciplines.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 14:56 IST

